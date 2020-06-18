New Fenland Council chairman thanks those battling coronavirus pandemic in heartfelt message

The new chairman of Fenland District Council has paid tribute to the district’s response in helping those most in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cllr Alex Miscandlon said he was humbled by the efforts of NHS, care staff, key workers and volunteers supporting vulnerable people through the lockdown during a virtual full council meeting on Wednesday, June 17.

Cllr Miscandlon, a district councillor for Benwick, Coates and Eastrea for nine years, was unanimously elected for the 2020-21 civic year, replacing the council’s longest-serving chairman Cllr Mrs Kay Mayor after three terms of office.

He said: “It is a real honour to have been chosen for this role and I will be delighted to wear the chain of office knowing my fellow councillors have put their faith in me.

“My civic duties will look somewhat different this year as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, but I will continue to do my utmost to represent the council and promote our fantastic district.

“I’d like to issue a heartfelt thank you to all those who have provided vital support and assistance to local residents, as well as NHS staff, carers, council staff and other keyworkers working on the frontline to keep us safe and the country running.”

Cllr Rob Skoulding, district councillor for March West, was elected as vice-chairman alongside Cllr Miscandlon, who thanked his predecessor for her work.

Cllr Miscandlon said: “Over recent weeks, we have all pulled together for the good of our communities, which is something Fenland can be rightly proud of.

“I would like to thank Cllr Mrs Mayor for her hard work during the past three years in office and offer my congratulations for raising over £3,800 for her chosen charity, Macmillan Cancer Support, during that time.”

During the meeting, Cllr Mrs Mayor said that although civic life has been changed and missed her friends, fellow Whittlesey councillor Alan Bristow and former district councillor and mayor of March Kit Owen who died in recent months, representing Fenland has been an honour.

She said: “It was totally unexpected that I was asked to do a third term as chairman.

“It has truly been an honour and privilege to have served as both vice-chairman and chairman over the last five years and to have had the opportunity to represent Fenland through attending and supporting other authorities and organisations at their civic functions and charity fundraising events.

“I have met some truly inspirational people and made some good friends along the way.”

