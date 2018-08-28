Advanced search

Champion Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill goes back to school to give inspiring talk to Cromwell Community College students

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:00 17 December 2018

Champion Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill goes back to school to give inspiring talk to students. Picture: FUTURE FIRST.

Archant

A champion boxer went back to his old school in Chatteris to inspire current students to career confidence and academic success.

Jordan Gill, who won the Commonwealth Featherweight title in October, returned to Cromwell Community College in Wenny Road to talk to current students about how to be successful in their chosen careers.

He was taking part in a programme run by the national education charity Future First whose aim is to ‘help state schools and colleges harness the talents and experience of former students to support the current generation’.

Jordan toured the school, which he left in 2012, and told the students about the dangers of drugs, social media and lethargy.

Jamie Russell, assistant principal, said: “We are very proud of Jordan, not just because of his achievements but because he represents what we as a college have always strived for.

“Young people who are considerate, give back and do their best.”

Cromwell Community College is one of 1,000 state secondary schools and colleges across Britain which have worked with Future First.

