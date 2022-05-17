First episode of tractor TV show features farmer in Cambridgeshire
- Credit: Channel 5
Channel 5's latest TV show 'Tractors: Big, Bigger, Biggest' is set to launch this week, with Cambridgeshire starring in the first episode.
The show is set to "get to grips with the biggest, fastest and most powerful tractors on the planet", telling the stories behind these larger-than-life machines in three episodes.
Episode one of the series will feature Cambridgeshire farmer Anna Leadbetter of Eastern Farms Limited, near Chatteris, and their £500,000 tractor.
This tractor is particularly special due to its ability to self-drive.
The John Deere 9RX represents "the future of farming".
The largest tractor ever made and a family that regularly competes in tractor racing will also take part in the opening episode.
Lastly, the world's smallest tractor will take centre stage, as Christmas tree farming is highlighted.
A statement from Channel 5 read: "Packed with extraordinary machines and brilliant characters this episode delivers size, speed and surprises.
"These really are the World’s Most Amazing Tractors."
The first episode of 'Tractors: Big, Bigger, Biggest' will air at 9pm on Friday, May 20.