Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Restaurant Two Ten in March to host charity bake off in aid of Stand Up To Cancer

PUBLISHED: 16:24 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 20 March 2019

Restaurant Two Ten in March to host charity bake off in aid of Stand Up To Cancer. Pictured is Robert Stone, Sam Feek, Richard Venni and Robert Roe. Picture: STEPHANIE HYNDMAN.

Restaurant Two Ten in March to host charity bake off in aid of Stand Up To Cancer. Pictured is Robert Stone, Sam Feek, Richard Venni and Robert Roe. Picture: STEPHANIE HYNDMAN.

Archant

A March restaurant will be tempting customers with tasty treats as part of a Stand Up To Cancer charity bake off.

Restaurant Two Ten, in Station Road, will be hosting the bake sale with prizes for the best bake, chocolate egg and spoon race and refreshments.

It comes as organisers say want to raise awareness of the disease after knowing young people undergoing treatment.

Stephanie Hyndman, whose brother is head chef at Two Ten, said: “The Stand Up To Cancer ‘Bake Off’ is showing on Channel 4 at the moment, so I thought it was a great time to host a fundraiser, and Restaurant Two Ten in March has kindly offered to be the venue for this.

“Having lost young people to this dreadful illness and knowing people still undergoing treatment; fundraising and raising awareness is very dear to my heart.”

The event will take place on Saturday March 30 from 11am to 3pm and any donations would be gratefully received.

For more details, visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/405373680045873/

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man with MDMA is arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs in Chatteris

Chatteris Police arrest a man on suspicion of posession with intent to supply MDMA

Casualties of four vehicle Fens collision taken to hospital but none with life threatening injuries says Cambs Police

Emergency services attended a four vehicle collision at Thorney today. A number of people have been taken to Peterborough City Hospital with injuries that are not life treatening. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Hundreds of homes to be built in Fenland by 2023 as Clarion say the district is their ‘main priority’

More than 400 homes will be built in Fenland over the next five years bringing a £17 million investment to the district. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Shooters American Diner chef says man ‘tried to starve himself’ before gruelling ‘Man Vs Food’ challenge at the March restaurant

The �Man Vs Food� challenge at Shooters American Diner, would you take it on? Picture: FACEBOOK / SHOOTERS

Toughen up guidelines or the mesh scandal will repeat itself, warn campaigners, whose survey shows one in 20 women have attempted suicide

Sling The Mesh survey reveals half of women with mesh implant injuries have had suicidal thoughts. A third say their children have become their carers. Picture: PEXELS

Most Read

Man with MDMA is arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs in Chatteris

Chatteris Police arrest a man on suspicion of posession with intent to supply MDMA

Casualties of four vehicle Fens collision taken to hospital but none with life threatening injuries says Cambs Police

Emergency services attended a four vehicle collision at Thorney today. A number of people have been taken to Peterborough City Hospital with injuries that are not life treatening. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Hundreds of homes to be built in Fenland by 2023 as Clarion say the district is their ‘main priority’

More than 400 homes will be built in Fenland over the next five years bringing a £17 million investment to the district. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Shooters American Diner chef says man ‘tried to starve himself’ before gruelling ‘Man Vs Food’ challenge at the March restaurant

The �Man Vs Food� challenge at Shooters American Diner, would you take it on? Picture: FACEBOOK / SHOOTERS

Toughen up guidelines or the mesh scandal will repeat itself, warn campaigners, whose survey shows one in 20 women have attempted suicide

Sling The Mesh survey reveals half of women with mesh implant injuries have had suicidal thoughts. A third say their children have become their carers. Picture: PEXELS

Latest from the Cambs Times

Dramatic Ely river rescue of Polish man who told his rescuer - and police - up to four youths had thrown him into the icy water

David Parr (right) who was awake at 1am to help rescue a young Polish man from the Ouse, The victim told Mr Parr he had been thrown into the icy water by up to four youths, a claim being investigated by police, Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Dangerous drain lids, potholes and raised kerbs in March road three years since houses were built

A road in March is still in a “dangerous state” with raised drain lids, potholes and kerbs sticking out - three years after work on a housing development was complete. Councillors Kit Owen and Jan French are angry that work is still not complete. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Restaurant Two Ten in March to host charity bake off in aid of Stand Up To Cancer

Restaurant Two Ten in March to host charity bake off in aid of Stand Up To Cancer. Pictured is Robert Stone, Sam Feek, Richard Venni and Robert Roe. Picture: STEPHANIE HYNDMAN.

LETTER: Who killed the squirrel family in Chatteris?

LETTER: Who killed Cyril, Sandy and Slinky? Picture: PA WIRE / PA IMAGES

Cambridgeshire produces 2.7 million tonnes of rubbish a year

Joint Minerals Waste Management Plan suggests eight quarries in Cambridgeshire could be extended. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists