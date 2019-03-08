Restaurant Two Ten in March to host charity bake off in aid of Stand Up To Cancer

Pictured is Robert Stone, Sam Feek, Richard Venni and Robert Roe. Picture: STEPHANIE HYNDMAN.

A March restaurant will be tempting customers with tasty treats as part of a Stand Up To Cancer charity bake off.

Restaurant Two Ten, in Station Road, will be hosting the bake sale with prizes for the best bake, chocolate egg and spoon race and refreshments.

It comes as organisers say want to raise awareness of the disease after knowing young people undergoing treatment.

Stephanie Hyndman, whose brother is head chef at Two Ten, said: “The Stand Up To Cancer ‘Bake Off’ is showing on Channel 4 at the moment, so I thought it was a great time to host a fundraiser, and Restaurant Two Ten in March has kindly offered to be the venue for this.

“Having lost young people to this dreadful illness and knowing people still undergoing treatment; fundraising and raising awareness is very dear to my heart.”

The event will take place on Saturday March 30 from 11am to 3pm and any donations would be gratefully received.

For more details, visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/405373680045873/