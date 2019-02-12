Advanced search

Love in the air at a Valentine’s Ball which raises hundreds for charity

PUBLISHED: 10:23 18 February 2019

Alzheimer's Society charity ball. Left to right Rachael Richmond, Jo Warren, Sadie Coppin, Marlene Moden. Picture: IAN CARTER

A team of four dedicated women raised more than £6,000 for charity by organising their fourth successful Valentine’s Ball.

Alzheimer's Society charity ball Picture: IAN CARTERAlzheimer's Society charity ball Picture: IAN CARTER

The three friends and one of their mum’s held the prize-packed event for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Rachael Richmond joined forces with her mum Marlene Moden and friends Jo Warren and Sadie Coppin to stage the event at Wisbech Grammar School.

She said: “We used to go to balls and say to each other, I bet we could do this. So one year we just got on with it and arranged our first event.

“It is enjoyable but hard work so we stage them every other year. Thanks to generous supporters and party goers we have raised more than £20,000 for charity at four balls.”

Alzheimer's Society charity ball Picture: IAN CARTERAlzheimer's Society charity ball Picture: IAN CARTER

The event featured a prize of four tickets to watch POSH play donated from Motor Point in Peterborough which raised £300, a silent auction of a week in Spain which raised £695 and a multitude of prizes in a grand draw.

Music and dancing was provided by The Look, with catering from Cook’s, beneath a lighting show provided by Emotive Sound and Lighting.

