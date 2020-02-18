'I know how hard it is to watch someone go through it' - March funeral director to hold charity ball after losing a loved one to dementia

A March funeral director is organising a fundraising charity ball for Dementia UK this spring after losing a family member through the condition.

Kerry Rolfe, funeral director at George James & Son in City Road, part of Co-op Funeralcare, was moved to put together the event this April after seeing first-hand the effects dementia has on a loved one and the importance of support from charities such as Dementia UK.

Dementia UK, which provides specialist care and support for those living with dementia, and their loved ones, through its Admiral Nurse service, is the current corporate charity for Co-op Funeralcare.

Therefore, Kerry was keen to do what she could to raise money and has already received great support from local businesses and colleagues for the charity ball.

She said: "My family lost a loved one through dementia and I know just how hard it is to watch someone go through it. We also deal with many families who have also been touched by the condition.

"Since Dementia UK has been our corporate charity at Co-op Funeralcare, I have found out more about the wonderful work they do through their Admiral Nurse service to support families and it only made me more determined to do some fundraising for them.

"I hope it will be a really great event and I have already had some wonderful raffle prizes donated and confirmed some great entertainment, so I would encourage local people to come along and have a fun evening with us to support a really worthwhile cause."

The charity ball takes place at The Braza Club, Station Road, March, on Friday, April 17, with arrival and a Bucks Fizz reception from 7pm.

Entertainment will be provided by local March group The Lenny Stone Band, as well as a disco by Mardi Gras.

Raffle prizes include a three-course meal-for-two at a Marco Pierre White restaurant in London plus many more.

Tickets, including a hog roast (vegetarian option also available), cost £20 and can be purchased from the George James & Son Funeral Home, Monday to Friday 9am-5pm, or by calling 01354 652208.

Any local businesses who would like to donate raffle prizes are also asked to get in touch with Kerry.