Eyes down for tombola in aid of Scotty's Little Soldiers and Huntingdon's Special Care Baby Unit in Chatteris

A charity tombola night in aid of Scotty�s Little Soldiers and the Huntingdon Special Care Baby Unit takes place in Chatteris on November 21. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A fundraising tombola night in aid of charity is coming to Chatteris this month and organisers need your help.

The bingo night takes place at the Chatteris Working Men's Club on Station Street on Thursday, November 21 at 6.30pm, eyes down at 7.30pm.

Organisers Anita Evans and Bridget Knowles are looking for any more prizes or donations for their chosen charities.

The event will benefit Scotty's Little Soldiers and Huntingdon's Special Care Baby Unit.

Ms Knowles said: "I don't know why we do it [raise money], we just love it because you never know when you may need help.

"We like to fundraise for anyone who may need it so we urge people to get in touch with us should they need help or funds, we just love it."

Scotty's Little Soldiers provides support to children who have lost a parent serving in the army and was set up following the death of Corporal Lee Scott.

Those wanting to donate should visit AEBK Fundraising page on Facebook or call Bridget on 07985 127859.