Eyes down! Charity bingo night in aid of Fen-based Magpas Air Ambulance to take place at United Services Club in March

14 August, 2019 - 11:28
Bingo in aid of Magpas Air Ambulance takes place at the United Services Club in March on Friday, August 16. Picture: Google / Archant

A charity bingo night in aid of a local air ambulance provider will take place in March this week - here's everything you need to know.

In aid of Magpas Air Ambulance, the annual event will start at 7.30pm at the United Services Club on Deerfield Road in March.

All of the proceedings from the bingo game will go towards the service, as well as money raised during raffles and a tombola on the night.

Magpas brings crucial lifesaving care by land and air to patients in life-threatening emergencies in the East of England and beyond.

They support the ambulance service and give advanced medical care. They have attended over 60,000 patients since they were founded in 1971.

To support the organisation and for more information, visit: www.magpas.org.uk

