Three students from Fen-based special needs college FACET launch charity calendar thanks to Community Lottery and EU Fund

Students from March-based special needs college FACET have launched their own charity calendar. Picture: Supplied / FACET / Harry Rutter

Pupils from a Fenland-based special needs charity have launched their own charity calendar to raise funds for their school.

Students from March-based special needs college FACET have launched their own charity calendar. Picture: Supplied / FACET Students from March-based special needs college FACET have launched their own charity calendar. Picture: Supplied / FACET

Three students from FACET in March started the project thanks to funds from the European Union and the Community Lottery Fund.

Part of the 'Better Opportunities Project' spearheaded by the lottery, pupils aim to sell 250 calendars in the region as well as promote local businesses.

Students Rachel, Chris and Ben are appealing to all Fen businesses to sponsor a page for just £46 in exchange for promotion inside.

In an open letter, they said: "As part of our work we are learning about enterprise and business.

"Being at FACET is so amazing that it has inspired us to help by raising some money for this fabulous charity. Our plan is to make and sell a calendar.

"We plan to promote our project at FACET and advertise local businesses too. We wondered if you would be interested in sponsoring a page of our charity calendar."

Each sponsor will have their logo and contact information printed inside the calendar accompanied by photographs from the college.

The pupils added: "Thank you very much for taking the time to read this letter. Your support would be much appreciated. We truly hope to hear from you soon."

A spokesman for The National Lottery Community Fund said: "Building Better Opportunities projects will support more than 100,000 people overall.

"The programme will help these individuals to overcome multiple complex needs, build confidence and resilience, and become less isolated from their local communities."

For more information or to enquire about sponsoring a page, email Helen Curtis-Bridges of FACET on helencurtisbridges@gmail.com or call 01354 655080.