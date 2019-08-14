Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Three students from Fen-based special needs college FACET launch charity calendar thanks to Community Lottery and EU Fund

14 August, 2019 - 15:43
Students from March-based special needs college FACET have launched their own charity calendar. Picture: Supplied / FACET / Harry Rutter

Students from March-based special needs college FACET have launched their own charity calendar. Picture: Supplied / FACET / Harry Rutter

Supplied / FACET

Pupils from a Fenland-based special needs charity have launched their own charity calendar to raise funds for their school.

Students from March-based special needs college FACET have launched their own charity calendar. Picture: Supplied / FACETStudents from March-based special needs college FACET have launched their own charity calendar. Picture: Supplied / FACET

Three students from FACET in March started the project thanks to funds from the European Union and the Community Lottery Fund.

Part of the 'Better Opportunities Project' spearheaded by the lottery, pupils aim to sell 250 calendars in the region as well as promote local businesses.

Students Rachel, Chris and Ben are appealing to all Fen businesses to sponsor a page for just £46 in exchange for promotion inside.

In an open letter, they said: "As part of our work we are learning about enterprise and business.

You may also want to watch:

"Being at FACET is so amazing that it has inspired us to help by raising some money for this fabulous charity. Our plan is to make and sell a calendar.

"We plan to promote our project at FACET and advertise local businesses too. We wondered if you would be interested in sponsoring a page of our charity calendar."

Each sponsor will have their logo and contact information printed inside the calendar accompanied by photographs from the college.

The pupils added: "Thank you very much for taking the time to read this letter. Your support would be much appreciated. We truly hope to hear from you soon."

A spokesman for The National Lottery Community Fund said: "Building Better Opportunities projects will support more than 100,000 people overall.

"The programme will help these individuals to overcome multiple complex needs, build confidence and resilience, and become less isolated from their local communities."

For more information or to enquire about sponsoring a page, email Helen Curtis-Bridges of FACET on helencurtisbridges@gmail.com or call 01354 655080.

Most Read

Drug dealer caught red-handed at Club Q in March jailed for four years

Drug dealer Sean Turton caught red-handed at Club Q in March has been jailed for four years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Up to 250 new homes planned near Jack’s supermarket in Chatteris, residents are told

Chatteris residents received a copy of this document today, outlining plans for the development of up to 250 homes on land next to Jack's supermarket. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELAINE COOMBES

March rail station coffee shop to open with experts Susanne and Bruce at the helm

A familiar sight at Ely market but now the owners of this super al fresco drinking experience are to expand by opening a coffee shop in their home town of March and at the rail station. Picture; SILVER OAK

Fed-up communities plagued by drug dealers help Fenland Police seize large quantities of drugs in three separate raids within 48 hours

Fenland Police seized drugs from Chatteris (left) and March as part of a continuing crackdown. Tip-offs from the public played a part. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Shed fire nearly spread to houses in Chatteris and combine harvester alight in Parson Drove

A shed fire nearly spread to fences and houses in Chatteris while a combine harvester caught fire in Parson Drove. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Most Read

Drug dealer caught red-handed at Club Q in March jailed for four years

Drug dealer Sean Turton caught red-handed at Club Q in March has been jailed for four years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Up to 250 new homes planned near Jack’s supermarket in Chatteris, residents are told

Chatteris residents received a copy of this document today, outlining plans for the development of up to 250 homes on land next to Jack's supermarket. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELAINE COOMBES

March rail station coffee shop to open with experts Susanne and Bruce at the helm

A familiar sight at Ely market but now the owners of this super al fresco drinking experience are to expand by opening a coffee shop in their home town of March and at the rail station. Picture; SILVER OAK

Fed-up communities plagued by drug dealers help Fenland Police seize large quantities of drugs in three separate raids within 48 hours

Fenland Police seized drugs from Chatteris (left) and March as part of a continuing crackdown. Tip-offs from the public played a part. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Shed fire nearly spread to houses in Chatteris and combine harvester alight in Parson Drove

A shed fire nearly spread to fences and houses in Chatteris while a combine harvester caught fire in Parson Drove. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Latest from the Cambs Times

Three students from Fen-based special needs college FACET launch charity calendar thanks to Community Lottery and EU Fund

Students from March-based special needs college FACET have launched their own charity calendar. Picture: Supplied / FACET / Harry Rutter

COLUMN: Mayor Palmer outlines what he’s doing to improve rail services locally

Metro Mayor James Palmer outlines what hes doing to improve rail services locally

Youngsters build community spirit with more than 32,000 hours volunteered in Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire's Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award winners at a ceremony earlier this year. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Don’t worry Fenland music fans, the concert season is not ending just yet!

The Hereward Concert Band will be performing at a special 'Help for Heroes' charity concert at the Neale-Wade Academy in March next month. Picture: KEVIN GODBOLD

Failed thieves park on elderly man’s Whittlesey Road driveway in their convertible Audi before attempting to steal from his shed in March

Two men raided an elderly gentleman�s garden shed in Whittlesey Road, March last month before fleeing in a soft top Audi. Picture: Supplied / CCTV
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists