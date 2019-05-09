Brian Hawden given 'token of appreciation' for 5o years of work as clerk on behalf of Chatteris Feoffee Charity

Brian Hawden (pictured) was presented a 'token of appreciation' for working 50 years as clerk on behalf of the Chatteris Feoffee Charity. Picture: SUPPLIED SUPPLIED

A hard-working charity clerk has been awarded a 'token of appreciation' after working for 50 years on behalf of the Chatteris Feoffee.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brian Hawden was presented the award from the charity chairman, Richard Angood at a recent annual general meeting in the town.

The charity was established before 1773 but no records were kept until the first minute book, which is held at the Chatteris Museum and dates from 1773 to 1847.

You may also want to watch:

They help to fund local groups and charities that run activities for the elderly, disabled, disadvantaged and young people.

The charity has recently moved to support and supplement the Chatteris Food Bank Scheme and help those who have fallen on difficult times.

A spokesman for the charity committee said: "We wish thank the clerk, Brian Hawden, for working on our behalf for over 50 years.

"We are always looking for interested and knowledgeable people to join the trustees so that 'poor and needy' problems can be considered for the provision of help in the town."

For more information about the charity and who it supports, email: b.hawden@sky.com