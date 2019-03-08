Advanced search

Council chairman's coffee morning raises hundreds for Macmillan Cancer Support

PUBLISHED: 10:10 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:10 27 September 2019

Fenland District Council chairman Councillor Kay Mayor held her annual charity coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support. She is pictured with volunteers from the March, Chatteris and District Committee from left to right: Ann Cross, Mary Russell, Josephine Fried, Linda Gill and Marlene Garner. Picture: FENLAND COUNCIL.

An annual charity coffee morning organised by the chairman of Fenland District Council raised £726.63 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Councillor Mrs Kay Mayor invited residents to her coffee morning yesterday (Thursday September 26) as part of Macmillan's World's Biggest Coffee Morning event at Fenland Hall.

The event was well attended by local people and free tea and coffee was served, alongside a variety of cakes and sausage rolls for sale. There was also a raffle offering a range of prizes.

The money was raised thanks to the donation of cakes, raffle prizes and donations on the day.

World's Biggest Coffee Morning is Macmillan Cancer Support's biggest fundraising event. Each year, people in the UK and worldwide host their own coffee morning.

The donations received go towards Macmillan services. In 2016 alone, World's Biggest Coffee Morning raised £29.5 million.

Have you held your own Macmillan's World's Biggest Coffee Morning event? Let us know what you did, how much you've raised and send your photos to ben.jolley@archant.co.uk

