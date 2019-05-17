Advanced search

Chatteris Parish Church and Salvation Army join forces for special concert - raising more than £1,100 for life-saving Magpas charity

17 May, 2019 - 13:30
More than £1,100 was raised for the life-saving Magpas Air Ambulance charity last weekend at a special concert in Chatteris.

The Fenland town's parish church teamed up with the Salvation Army for the fundraising project which saw more than 150 through the High Street doors.

A variety of music was performed by the Kettering Citadel Band who warmed the crowd up before a speech by a Magpas representative who reminded everyone of its important role.

Claire Grant, director of music outreach at Chatteris Parish Church, said: "The Salvation Army and church team were overwhelmed by the support shown by the public and local community.

"The funds raised will enable them to continue offering their important service, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"A huge thank you to the Kettering Citadel band, The Salvation Army and all of the supporters who made this fundraiser possible."

A total of £1,146.70 was raised for the emergency service provider - one of the UK's oldest - which provides life-saving care by land and air in the eastern region.

