The Great British Dog Walk goes virtual after being cancelled TWICE due to Covid-19

The Great British Dog Walk charity event has gone virtual after being cancelled twice due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Supplied Archant

An annual charity dog walking event has turned virtual after being cancelled twice due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Great British Dog Walk normally sees owners across the country gather together to raise money for the Hearing Dogs for Deaf People charity.

However, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and strict social distancing measures, the events can no longer go ahead.

Deborah Maloney from Chatteris, who is a charity volunteer and trains puppies to be guide dogs, is urging people to get involved, safely, this year.

The ‘Virtual Great British Dog Walk’ is for people of all ages and entrants must staying safe and remain in their bubbles of no more than six.

Anyone can sign up, pick a walking route, of any length, choose a date to complete their route between Saturday October 24 and Sunday November 8, and set off.

Ms Maloney, who is currently training her pup Spencer, said: “Spencer will one day change a deaf person’s life.

“He will be their ears, alerting them to every day sounds that they would normally miss, like the alarm clock, oven timer and in an emergency, the smoke alarm.

You may also want to watch:

“Spencer will also provide lots of emotional support, to help a deaf person feel less isolated.

“Already when I am out and about, he really breaks the ice as his puppy in training lead tells people what he is doing.

“When he is fully trained and wears a burgundy jacket it will show people that his recipient has hearing loss.

“Everyone who walks the Great British Dog Walk will be helping Hearing Dogs for Deaf People to train more hearing dogs that will change people’s lives just like Spencer.”

Entry is £10, which will help the charity to train more dogs, and entrants will each receive a bandana for their dog, a virtual medal, certificate and an activity pack, as well as entry into a prize draw.

Walkers can also raise sponsorship for themselves or their dogs amongst friends, family and colleagues - those raising £25 or £50 will receive a free gift as a thank you.

Walkers raising sponsorship of £100 or more will receive a free hearing dog puppy sponsorship so they can follow a special pup’s training journey to become a life-changing hearing dog.

It costs around £40,000 to fully train and support a hearing dog for the duration of its life and Hearing Dogs for Deaf People relies on the support of donations.

To sign up, visit: www.greatbritishdogwalk.org