Dog show in aid of STEM cell research at Walton Highway raises nearly £500
RICKY COSTER
Almost £500 was raised for STEM cell research into dogs with heart conditions at a charity show in Walton Highway.
The event, held on Saturday, January 12 at the Walton Highway Village Club, was organised by Ricky Coster.
Mr Coster said: “It was a really good turnout despite the fact we did it on a Saturday and not Sunday like we usually do.”
For the first ever, the dog which stole the show was a 15-year-old cross breed rescue dog who won Best In Show.
Mr Coster added: “We’ve been running these shows for years now. The STEM cell research is currently only into dobermann dogs.
“The do plan to expand into all dogs but at the moment it is most common in dobermann – they are just dying.”
Ricky has had three dobermann dogs and he said that all of them have passed due to heart conditions – he said it is becoming more and more common.
A total of £478 was raised at the charity event on Saturday. Previously Ricky has raised money for several dog charities at similar events.