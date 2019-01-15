Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dog show in aid of STEM cell research at Walton Highway raises nearly £500

15 January, 2019 - 12:37
Nearly £500 was raised for STEM cell research at a charity dog show in Walton Highway on Saturday, January 12. Picture: RICKY COSTER

Nearly £500 was raised for STEM cell research at a charity dog show in Walton Highway on Saturday, January 12. Picture: RICKY COSTER

RICKY COSTER

Almost £500 was raised for STEM cell research into dogs with heart conditions at a charity show in Walton Highway.

Nearly �500 was raised for STEM cell research at a charity dog show in Walton Highway on Saturday, January 12. Picture: IAN CARTERNearly �500 was raised for STEM cell research at a charity dog show in Walton Highway on Saturday, January 12. Picture: IAN CARTER

The event, held on Saturday, January 12 at the Walton Highway Village Club, was organised by Ricky Coster.

Mr Coster said: “It was a really good turnout despite the fact we did it on a Saturday and not Sunday like we usually do.”

For the first ever, the dog which stole the show was a 15-year-old cross breed rescue dog who won Best In Show.

Nearly �500 was raised for STEM cell research at a charity dog show in Walton Highway on Saturday, January 12. Picture: IAN CARTERNearly �500 was raised for STEM cell research at a charity dog show in Walton Highway on Saturday, January 12. Picture: IAN CARTER

Mr Coster added: “We’ve been running these shows for years now. The STEM cell research is currently only into dobermann dogs.

“The do plan to expand into all dogs but at the moment it is most common in dobermann – they are just dying.”

Ricky has had three dobermann dogs and he said that all of them have passed due to heart conditions – he said it is becoming more and more common.

Nearly �500 was raised for STEM cell research at a charity dog show in Walton Highway on Saturday, January 12. Picture: IAN CARTERNearly �500 was raised for STEM cell research at a charity dog show in Walton Highway on Saturday, January 12. Picture: IAN CARTER

A total of £478 was raised at the charity event on Saturday. Previously Ricky has raised money for several dog charities at similar events.

Nearly �500 was raised for STEM cell research at a charity dog show in Walton Highway on Saturday, January 12. Picture: IAN CARTERNearly �500 was raised for STEM cell research at a charity dog show in Walton Highway on Saturday, January 12. Picture: IAN CARTER

Nearly �500 was raised for STEM cell research at a charity dog show in Walton Highway on Saturday, January 12. Picture: IAN CARTERNearly �500 was raised for STEM cell research at a charity dog show in Walton Highway on Saturday, January 12. Picture: IAN CARTER

Most Read

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

A141 between March and Chatteris has seen numerous crashes in recent times. Police believe speeding could have caused some of them and will be stepping up enforcement. Picture: ARCHANT

Man thanks ‘lovely people’ of March for helping when his wife with dementia, 68, tripped on drain in Broad Street

A man has thanked the ‘lovely people’ of March for helping him out when his wife with dementia tripped over on a drain in Broad Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

DIY SOS: The Big Build episode featuring Mildenhall man Simon Dobbin to air this Thursday

DIY SOS: The Big Build episode featuring Mildenhall man Simon Dobbin to air next week. Simon Dobbin pictured with his wife Nicole outside Basildon Crown Court after 12 men were sentenced for the attack which left him brain damaged. Picture: BBC.

March salons Spoilt Rotten, Reavive and Tanique Tanning targeted by suspected burglars

Three March businesses � Spoilt Rotten, Reavive and Tanique � were allegedly targeted by suspected burglars over the weekend. Picture: FACEBOOK / GOOGLE

Planning Inspectorate dismisses appeal by Falcon Hotel, Whittlesey, after Fenland Council rejected improvement scheme

Falcon Hotel, Whittlesey, where a bid to extend was refused by Fenland District Council and the decision upheld on appeal. Parking was a major issue raised by by the Planning Inspectorate. PICTURE: Fenland Council website.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Rotary Club of March donates £400 to March foodbank, which has seen a 30 per cent increase in users since opening six years ago

March Rotary Club president Alan Burdass giving a cheque donation to Barbara Taylor, co-ordinator of the March branch of the Ely Food Bank. Picture: ALBERT HORTON.

Golf: Miller time at Tydd St Giles

New Tydd St Giles women's captain Liz Miller (sitting on buggy) surrounded by members at her Drive In event

Dog show in aid of STEM cell research at Walton Highway raises nearly £500

Nearly £500 was raised for STEM cell research at a charity dog show in Walton Highway on Saturday, January 12. Picture: RICKY COSTER

Ely brings out its ‘brexitometer’ to test the waters for either remain or a People’s Vote - there’s overwhelming support for both

Ely brings out it ‘brexitometer’ to test the waters for either remain or a People’s Vote - there’s overwhelming support for both. Graphic: ELY FOR EUROPE

No let up by Fenland Council to tackle spitting and dropping cigarette butts as they renew contract to Kingdom enforcement team

Enforcement officials from Kingdom checking out a suspected offender for littering in Wisbech. Part of a crackdown by Fenland Council they say is cost neutral. Picture: KINGDOM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists