Ye Olde Griffin to host Cancer Research UK charity night with Man Vs Food, 'Plank Challenge' and cycle challenge on offer

Ye Olde Griffin in March will host a charity event in aid of Cancer Research UK on Friday, June 14. Picture: GOOGLE / STONEGATE PUBS GOOGLE / STONEGATE PUBS

One of March's most popular food spots will be hosting a charity afternoon to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Amongst the normal fundraising activities, the Stonegate pub will be putting on a Man Vs Food challenge, as well as a food plank and cycle challenge.

We're not quite sure what the 'plank challenge' entails, but what we do know is that on the Griffin's menu is a very large plank for up to five plates of food.

The event takes place at the March High Street hotel on Friday, June 14 and the challenges will begin from 12pm until late, with the charity night beginning at 8pm.

Marina Oldale, general manager, said: "We want to raise as much money as possible for this very worthy cause.

"Customers can join in and help raise funds by taking part in activities, buying raffle tickets or simply putting a donation into collection buckets located around the pub.

"Please do come along on Friday to enjoy the evening and support Cancer Research UK."

Cancer Research UK is a cancer research and awareness charity based in the United Kingdom and Isle of Man and was formed on 4 February 2002.

The charity's number one aim is to reduce the number of deaths from cancer.