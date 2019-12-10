Advanced search

Christmas celebration in aid of charity at Jack's

10 December, 2019 - 17:10
Reindeers and elves will be at Jack's in Chatteris to support a military charity.

Jack's Chatteris, on Fenland Way, held a Christmas celebration in the store on Sunday December 8.

Money raised went directly to support employment, mental health and care coordination programmes for ex military people.

There was plenty on offer for families - including Christmas themed face painting, sweet treats, and festive-themed food sampling.

Jack's had also organised a Christmas treasure hunt and had hidden Christmas baubles containing prizes including Jack's gift cards and sweet treat prizes.

Wayne Moore, store manager at Jack's Chatteris, said: "We love Christmas here at Jack's.

"We wanted to do something fun for our local community to celebrate the festive season and to thank our customers for their support since we opened last year."

For more information visit https://www.walkinghomeforchristmas.com/jacks

