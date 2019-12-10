Christmas celebration in aid of charity at Jack's

Reindeers bring festive cheer to Jack's at Christmas celebration event. Picture: FULL VOLUME PR

Reindeers and elves will be at Jack's in Chatteris to support a military charity.

Reindeers bring festive cheer to Jack's at Christmas celebration event. Picture: FULL VOLUME PR Reindeers bring festive cheer to Jack's at Christmas celebration event. Picture: FULL VOLUME PR

Jack's Chatteris, on Fenland Way, held a Christmas celebration in the store on Sunday December 8.

Money raised went directly to support employment, mental health and care coordination programmes for ex military people.

There was plenty on offer for families - including Christmas themed face painting, sweet treats, and festive-themed food sampling.

Jack's had also organised a Christmas treasure hunt and had hidden Christmas baubles containing prizes including Jack's gift cards and sweet treat prizes.

Reindeers bring festive cheer to Jack's at Christmas celebration event. Picture: FULL VOLUME PR Reindeers bring festive cheer to Jack's at Christmas celebration event. Picture: FULL VOLUME PR

Wayne Moore, store manager at Jack's Chatteris, said: "We love Christmas here at Jack's.

"We wanted to do something fun for our local community to celebrate the festive season and to thank our customers for their support since we opened last year."

For more information visit https://www.walkinghomeforchristmas.com/jacks

Reindeers bring festive cheer to Jack's at Christmas celebration event. Picture: FULL VOLUME PR Reindeers bring festive cheer to Jack's at Christmas celebration event. Picture: FULL VOLUME PR

