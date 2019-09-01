Advanced search

Students from Chatteris raise more than £100 in charity challenges

01 September, 2019 - 14:00
A group of 10 students from Chatteris created a stylish outfit for £5 in aid of charity. They presented the money they had raised from their NCS course to Gerald Day and Ann Matthews. Picture: HEATHER DAY

A group of 10 students from Chatteris created a stylish outfit for £5 in aid of charity.

The fashionistas from Cromwell Community College took on the challenge as part of the National Citizen Service programme.

They visited Sally Ann's, the Salvation Army Charity shop in Chatteris. where the manager, Ann Matthews, helped them put suitable ensembles together.

During another phase of the programme, various charities gave presentations about their individual organisation.

Following this the students were asked chose a charity to benefit from a fundraising exercise which they would organise.

As Sally Ann's had been so helpful to them, they elected the Salvation Army as their chosen charity.

They obtained a collection box and during both a litter-pick and cake sale they collected £133.15.

The students presented the full box to Chatteris Corps representative Gerald Day and Ann Matthews.

The National Citizen Service programme is government funded and open to 15 to 17 year old students who want to challenge themselves with new experiences.

It is a four-phase programme which offers many opportunities to develop new skills and abilities.

