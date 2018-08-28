Advanced search

Cambridgeshire charity win grant to help provide support on best energy deals

PUBLISHED: 16:04 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 10 January 2019

Cambridgeshire charity win grant to help provide support on best energy deals. Picture: GARETH FULLER

A Cambridgeshire charity has won a grant to help the elderly or those on low incomes with advice on their energy bills.

Citizens Advice Rural Cambs (CARC) has secured funding from the Energy Best Deal Extra (EDBx) programme to provide one-to-one advice throughout the winter.

Advisers will help people find the best deal on fuel and ensure they are getting all the help they can from both energy suppliers and the government.

CARC is one of 140 local Citizens Advice across the UK to benefit from the funding, provided by eight national energy suppliers.

EBDx advice appointments will be carried out by qualified advisers in local Citizens Advice offices, or by telephone.

Nick Blencowe, chief officer of CARC, said: “We know that people are often forced to make a choice between putting the heating on and being able to buy food. “This funding will make a massive difference to people in the East Cambridgeshire area, giving them the information they need to help them stay warm.”

EBDx advice appointments will cover a range of areas, including:

● Understanding tariffs and switching tariffs

● Information about energy efficiency measures and grants

● Benefit entitlement checks for eligibility and applications for Warm Home Discount (WHD), rebates available from energy suppliers and the priority services register

● Help to understand billing, meter readings and payment methods

● Advice on dealing with fuel debt, including accessing financial support to pay off fuel debts through charitable grants, and ongoing payment plans.

Topic Tags:

