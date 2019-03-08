Advanced search

Staff get involved in Cancer Research UK fundraiser at Ye Olde Griffin Hotel in March ahead of Man Vs Food charity challenge

PUBLISHED: 16:48 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 14 June 2019

Ye Olde Griffin Hotel in March is staging a fundraising day in aid of Cancer Research UK � pictured is staff taking part. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

HARRY RUTTER

It was a case of slamming the pedal to the metal at a March pub today.

Staff at the Ye Olde Griffin Hotel were undergoing a major fitness test on a day where they cycled to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The team at the town hotel aim to raise £1,000, and at the time of our afternoon visit, they managed to collect approximately £600.

Although not the biggest cycling fans, Donka Aleksandrova and Lee Oldale were determined to finish the job and those watching on showed their appreciation by offering donations.

Marina Oldale, general manager at the venue which is owned by Stonegate Pubs, said: "Every year, Stonegate chooses a different charity, and this year, it's Cancer Research."

"Our target was to raise £1000 and hopefully we raise a bit more."

A few hundred miles was the overall objective for Donka and Lee, who managed to maintain brave faces throughout the ride.

However, Donka was able to convey the determination required to help a worthwhile cause.

She said: "I think it's a fantastic challenge.

"We're riding for Cancer Research, which is a great charity to raise for.

"We want to meet our target, which is 300 miles, and then we've got a charity night, so hopefully we can raise £1,000!"

Other fundraising efforts are also on the agenda, including a Man vs Food challenge and a food plank challenge, scheduled from 8pm this evening.

But that's not all.

Donka and Lee will represent the hotel at a Spartan challenge in London next Thursday as part of a cycling time trial, also for Cancer Research UK.

Marina added: "I know Lee and all the bar managers are going to London next Thursday to race as Spartans.

"Unfortunately, I'm not going to be in the country to support them, but let's hope we raise more money."

Cancer Research UK is a cancer research and awareness charity based in the United Kingdom and Isle of Man and was formed on 4 February 2002.

The charity's number one aim is to reduce the number of deaths from cancer.

