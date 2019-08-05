Organiser of March's cancer charity darts game Mark Cross hands over £10,000 profits from this year's match to Peterborough City Hospital

Fundraiser Mark Cross presenting the £10,000 cheque to the oncology department at Peterborough City Hospital. Picture: Supplied / Mark Cross Supplied / Mark Cross

More than £10,000 raised at March's charity darts match has been handed over to the oncology department at Peterborough City Hospital.

Spearheaded by Mark Cross, the annual competition has seen more than £65,000 go towards supporting the hospital's cancer tumour department over the last nine years.

Mr Cross, who was treated by the same oncology team, has already set the date for next year's event where he plans to raise even more cash for the much-needed service.

So far, the money raised has paid for a new ultrasound machine, cancer research, an ECG machine, a device to help clinical trials, training courses and comfortable waiting chairs.

The new funds will allow the city hospital's department to employ another research nurse which will benefit those being treated for cancer in Cambridgeshire.

Mr Cross said: "Dr Karen McAdam, the consultant medical oncologist, was so grateful and wished me to pass on her sincere thanks to all those that have generously donated this year.

"This presentation means that we have now donated £67,000 to the oncology department in the past nine years. I can only thank everyone for their continued support."

Next year's event will be at the GER Sports and Social Club on Saturday, March 7 2020.