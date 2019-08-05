Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Organiser of March's cancer charity darts game Mark Cross hands over £10,000 profits from this year's match to Peterborough City Hospital

05 August, 2019 - 10:41
Fundraiser Mark Cross presenting the £10,000 cheque to the oncology department at Peterborough City Hospital. Picture: Supplied / Mark Cross

Fundraiser Mark Cross presenting the £10,000 cheque to the oncology department at Peterborough City Hospital. Picture: Supplied / Mark Cross

Supplied / Mark Cross

More than £10,000 raised at March's charity darts match has been handed over to the oncology department at Peterborough City Hospital.

Spearheaded by Mark Cross, the annual competition has seen more than £65,000 go towards supporting the hospital's cancer tumour department over the last nine years.

Mr Cross, who was treated by the same oncology team, has already set the date for next year's event where he plans to raise even more cash for the much-needed service.

You may also want to watch:

So far, the money raised has paid for a new ultrasound machine, cancer research, an ECG machine, a device to help clinical trials, training courses and comfortable waiting chairs.

The new funds will allow the city hospital's department to employ another research nurse which will benefit those being treated for cancer in Cambridgeshire.

Mr Cross said: "Dr Karen McAdam, the consultant medical oncologist, was so grateful and wished me to pass on her sincere thanks to all those that have generously donated this year.

"This presentation means that we have now donated £67,000 to the oncology department in the past nine years. I can only thank everyone for their continued support."

Next year's event will be at the GER Sports and Social Club on Saturday, March 7 2020.

Most Read

Allowed out to go to Tesco, man, 66, detained since 2001 under mental health act for murder fails to return to Cambridgeshire hospital

Peter Atkins was reported missing by staff at Kneesworth House Hospital in Old North Road, Bassingbourn, at about 4.15pm on Thursday (August 1) after he failed to return from authorised free time to go to Tesco that afternoon.Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Cannabis factory discovered by police who only went to property to investigate unrelated crime

103 cannabis plants were discovered by police in Wisbech today. The plants were found by officers who went to a house in the town to investigate an unrelated crime. A suspect is in custody. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

‘We ask people to have respect as he is in a crisis’: Family of ‘hardworking’ man rescued from the river in March speak about their distress

Family of man rescued from river in March say he 'self destructed'. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

They closed it for three weeks, spent tens of thousands re-surfacing it but now this Fen road is crumbling - and residents are furious

Crumbling Fen road: Cllr Colin Noble says the road between Lakenheath village and the A1101 will be repaired

Army cadets from Fenland receive special visit during annual county training camp

Sgt Johnson Beharry VC COG paid a special visit to West Tofts Training Camp near Thetford to meet members of the Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force, including those from Wisbech, March, Chatteris and Whittlesey who were a part of the eight-day annual event. Picture: MARK KNIGHT

Most Read

Allowed out to go to Tesco, man, 66, detained since 2001 under mental health act for murder fails to return to Cambridgeshire hospital

Peter Atkins was reported missing by staff at Kneesworth House Hospital in Old North Road, Bassingbourn, at about 4.15pm on Thursday (August 1) after he failed to return from authorised free time to go to Tesco that afternoon.Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Cannabis factory discovered by police who only went to property to investigate unrelated crime

103 cannabis plants were discovered by police in Wisbech today. The plants were found by officers who went to a house in the town to investigate an unrelated crime. A suspect is in custody. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

‘We ask people to have respect as he is in a crisis’: Family of ‘hardworking’ man rescued from the river in March speak about their distress

Family of man rescued from river in March say he 'self destructed'. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

They closed it for three weeks, spent tens of thousands re-surfacing it but now this Fen road is crumbling - and residents are furious

Crumbling Fen road: Cllr Colin Noble says the road between Lakenheath village and the A1101 will be repaired

Army cadets from Fenland receive special visit during annual county training camp

Sgt Johnson Beharry VC COG paid a special visit to West Tofts Training Camp near Thetford to meet members of the Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force, including those from Wisbech, March, Chatteris and Whittlesey who were a part of the eight-day annual event. Picture: MARK KNIGHT

Latest from the Cambs Times

Modified BMWs to vintage American trucks on display as Only Fools and Motors club descends on The Light Cinema on Hobbs and Shaw night

Mods and wraps! Gareth Kendal (left) and Stephen Stenton (right). Customised cars were on display at The Light Cinema in Wisbech on the opening night of Hobbs and Shaw. Picture(s): Ian Carter

Back log of Cambridgeshire inquests (86 cases open after more than a year) ‘significantly higher’ than many part of the country says new report

Coroner David Heming and his office at Huntingdon. Coroners are required by law to investigate any sudden or unexplained death. They are independent of both local and central government and are required to act in accordance with laid down rules and procedures. Picture; CCC

Army cadets from Fenland receive special visit during annual county training camp

Sgt Johnson Beharry VC COG paid a special visit to West Tofts Training Camp near Thetford to meet members of the Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force, including those from Wisbech, March, Chatteris and Whittlesey who were a part of the eight-day annual event. Picture: MARK KNIGHT

Organiser of March’s cancer charity darts game Mark Cross hands over £10,000 profits from this year’s match to Peterborough City Hospital

Fundraiser Mark Cross presenting the £10,000 cheque to the oncology department at Peterborough City Hospital. Picture: Supplied / Mark Cross

They closed it for three weeks, spent tens of thousands re-surfacing it but now this Fen road is crumbling - and residents are furious

Crumbling Fen road: Cllr Colin Noble says the road between Lakenheath village and the A1101 will be repaired
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists