Oriental garden to be open for charity in March

PUBLISHED: 11:28 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:28 12 August 2019

A beautiful blooming garden with oriental charm in March will be open this weekend as part of the National Garden Scheme. Picture: PAUL NIELSON BOM

A beautiful blooming garden with oriental charm in March will be open this weekend as part of the National Garden Scheme.

Paul and Maria Nielsen Bom will open their garden for the public at 45 Henson Road on Saturday and Sunday (August 17 And 18) from 10.30am to 4pm.

They have a collection of more than 120 bonsai trees, different Acer, a pond with Koi Carp, water features and oriental statues.

The garden, which is about 300sqm, is divided into different rooms.

Paul said: "This is our seventh year now and in the last two years we've raised about £1500 for charity.

"We have around 100 people attend which is marvellous and then we open again in August.

"There will be cakes and refreshments available too."

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to more than 3,500 private gardens in England and Wales.

It raises impressive amounts of money for nursing and health charities.

