Take That motor neurone disease! More than £3,100 raised for footy legend Tommy Robson after shock diagnosis

18 October, 2019 - 17:01
More than £3,100 was raised for former Peterborough United F.C star Tommy Robson following his shock motor neurone disease diagnosis. Picture: MediaStoreHouse.co.uk

More than £3,100 was raised for former Peterborough United F.C star Tommy Robson following his shock motor neurone disease diagnosis. Picture: MediaStoreHouse.co.uk

Supplied

A Take That-inspired gig has raised more than £3,100 for Cambridgeshire football legend Tommy Robson.

The former Peterborough United F.C player was diagnosed with motor neurone disease earlier this year and came as a complete shock to him and his family.

The 75-year-old's daughter, Anita, co-organised a concert held at Childers in Whittlesey where £2,195 was raised on ticket sales alone.

Band Take @ That performed and organisers staged a raffle with prizes from Chelsea tickets to signed t-shirts where a further £775 was raised for Tommy.

The event took place on Saturday, October 12 at the Childers Sports and Social Club on Station Road and tickets cost £12.

In a recent interview with POSH TV, the left winger who served the team for 13 years, opened up about his diagnosis and how he is moving forward.

Speaking about when doctors announced the diagnosis, Tommy said: "I don't mind telling people, we all [Tommy's family] sat there and we all had a good cry.

"We just brought it out into the open and said 'look, this is what's going to happen in a few years and we can't do anything about it'… it can't get any better."

You can still donate to Tommy, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tommyrobsonposhlegend

