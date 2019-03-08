Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Iceland staff support a children’s bereavement charity, FACET college and a boxing club

PUBLISHED: 11:09 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 05 April 2019

Iceland raise money for three charities - Stars, FACET and Sparta ABC. Gracie Anne Gray with one of the raffle prizes inside the March store. Picture: Kath Sansom

Iceland raise money for three charities - Stars, FACET and Sparta ABC. Gracie Anne Gray with one of the raffle prizes inside the March store. Picture: Kath Sansom

Archant

Supermarket staff have put together three hampers for a charity raffle in aid of community projects in March.

Iceland are raising money for Stars bereavement support, FACET special needs charity college and Sparta Amateur Boxing Club.

Staff have donated goodies to make three hampers, with raffle tickets on sale in store this weekend before the grand draw is made on Monday.

Gracie Anne Gray, duty manager at Iceland, said: “Staff wanted to help good causes in the community so the hamper raffle was set up.

“Already we have brought in around £145 from tickets sold.”

Elaine Cameron, staff member, said: “At an Iceland works event we decided we wanted to give something back to the town and came up with these three local charities which do great work.

“Our next plan is a staff karaoke night to raise even more money for them.”

Stars bereavement support service was founded by a group of local nurses and others working with young people in 2006.

They realised there was a lack of support in Cambridgeshire, for young people suffering the loss of someone close to them.

They recognised that the right support at the right time could transform the future prospects of young people going through bereavement.

FACET college in Marwick Road focuses on abilities not disabilities.

The college offers opportunities for students to gain life skills and qualifications including cooking and healthy living, English, maths and skills like confidence through art and crafts.

Sparta boxing club is for amateurs who want to keep fit and also those who want to build their skills to compete.

The college, founded by Matt Lenton, has a number of young people who take part in contests across the country.

Most Read

Body of man found in river at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea

A body of a man has been found in the river at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Care home in Whittlesey in special measures after being slammed by CQC for ‘significant safety risks’

Dementia care home Keneydon House in Whittlesey has been placed in special measures after a damning inspection found 'significant risks'. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Stabbing at March train station car park

Four men arrested following a stabbing at March train station.

Chatteris care home voted top 20 in East of England by residents and staff

A care home in Chatteris is rated one of the top 20 in the East of England by residents and their families. Picture: TOMORROW'S GUIDES LTD

Most Read

Body of man found in river at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea

A body of a man has been found in the river at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Care home in Whittlesey in special measures after being slammed by CQC for ‘significant safety risks’

Dementia care home Keneydon House in Whittlesey has been placed in special measures after a damning inspection found 'significant risks'. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Stabbing at March train station car park

Four men arrested following a stabbing at March train station.

Chatteris care home voted top 20 in East of England by residents and staff

A care home in Chatteris is rated one of the top 20 in the East of England by residents and their families. Picture: TOMORROW'S GUIDES LTD

Latest from the Cambs Times

‘All fun and games until someone falls’: Two men caught on camera dangerously climbing and sliding down rooftops in Wisbech

The two men caught on camera dangerously climbing up and sliding down rooftops in Wisbech. Picture: MARIUS MAGILA

Level of deceit of Ely pub manager who stole over £7,000 and tried to blame a colleague ‘almost beggars belief’ says police officer who arrested him

The Hereward in Ely where a former manager has been sentenced for stealing £7,000 in weekend takings. The money has not been recovered but the former manager Daniel Perry has been sentenced for the theft and must repay the cash. Picture; STONEGATE

REVIEW: Fisherman’s Friends is a heartwarming tale of staying true to your roots

REVIEW: Fisherman’s Friends is a heartwarming tale of staying true to your roots. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH.

Iceland staff support a children’s bereavement charity, FACET college and a boxing club

Iceland raise money for three charities - Stars, FACET and Sparta ABC. Gracie Anne Gray with one of the raffle prizes inside the March store. Picture: Kath Sansom

Man destroys his dad’s £20,000 Mercedes E-Class car following high-speed cocaine-fuelled car chase through residential Cambridgeshire roads

A man wrote off his dad�s �20,000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class car following a cocaine-fuelled police chase in Cambridgeshire. Picture: FILE / CAMBS COPS / WIKI
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists