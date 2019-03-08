Iceland staff support a children’s bereavement charity, FACET college and a boxing club

Supermarket staff have put together three hampers for a charity raffle in aid of community projects in March.

Iceland are raising money for Stars bereavement support, FACET special needs charity college and Sparta Amateur Boxing Club.

Staff have donated goodies to make three hampers, with raffle tickets on sale in store this weekend before the grand draw is made on Monday.

Gracie Anne Gray, duty manager at Iceland, said: “Staff wanted to help good causes in the community so the hamper raffle was set up.

“Already we have brought in around £145 from tickets sold.”

Elaine Cameron, staff member, said: “At an Iceland works event we decided we wanted to give something back to the town and came up with these three local charities which do great work.

“Our next plan is a staff karaoke night to raise even more money for them.”

Stars bereavement support service was founded by a group of local nurses and others working with young people in 2006.

They realised there was a lack of support in Cambridgeshire, for young people suffering the loss of someone close to them.

They recognised that the right support at the right time could transform the future prospects of young people going through bereavement.

FACET college in Marwick Road focuses on abilities not disabilities.

The college offers opportunities for students to gain life skills and qualifications including cooking and healthy living, English, maths and skills like confidence through art and crafts.

Sparta boxing club is for amateurs who want to keep fit and also those who want to build their skills to compete.

The college, founded by Matt Lenton, has a number of young people who take part in contests across the country.