Young entrepreneur to stage live night of entertainment to raise cash for NHS charities
PUBLISHED: 16:10 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:10 29 April 2020
Max Louth
A young business owner from the Fens is staging a six-hour livestream in a bid to raise cash for the NHS during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Max Louth from Whittlesey, owner of party company Discos2TheMax, hopes to raise £500 for the staff, volunteers and patients impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The 18-year-old has already raised more than £110 for NHS Charities Together and his live show, airing on Twitch.TV, will take place on Saturday, May 2.
He said: “We want to raise money for the NHS to show we support what an amazing job they are doing in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have a goal of £500 as we feel this is a realistic goal for us to achieve as a small business, make sure to join us to raise money and have a good time.”
The stream starts from 4pm when music will be played until 4.30 when Max will start a quiz. The entertainment will run into the night before finishing at midnight.
Max added: “I started doing livestreams on Twitch.TV a few weeks ago in response to the COVID-19 situation and they have been going really well.
“So I thought I would make the most out of it and do a livestream for a good cause.”
To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/discos2themax
To join Max live on the night, visit: www.twitch.tv/discos2themax
