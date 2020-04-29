Young entrepreneur to stage live night of entertainment to raise cash for NHS charities

Owner of Discos2TheMax, Max Louth, is hosting a six-hour livestream in a bid to raise cash for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Submitted Max Louth

A young business owner from the Fens is staging a six-hour livestream in a bid to raise cash for the NHS during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Owner of Discos2TheMax, Max Louth, is hosting a six-hour livestream in a bid to raise cash for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Submitted Owner of Discos2TheMax, Max Louth, is hosting a six-hour livestream in a bid to raise cash for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Submitted

Max Louth from Whittlesey, owner of party company Discos2TheMax, hopes to raise £500 for the staff, volunteers and patients impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The 18-year-old has already raised more than £110 for NHS Charities Together and his live show, airing on Twitch.TV, will take place on Saturday, May 2.

He said: “We want to raise money for the NHS to show we support what an amazing job they are doing in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

“We have a goal of £500 as we feel this is a realistic goal for us to achieve as a small business, make sure to join us to raise money and have a good time.”

The stream starts from 4pm when music will be played until 4.30 when Max will start a quiz. The entertainment will run into the night before finishing at midnight.

Max added: “I started doing livestreams on Twitch.TV a few weeks ago in response to the COVID-19 situation and they have been going really well.

“So I thought I would make the most out of it and do a livestream for a good cause.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/discos2themax

To join Max live on the night, visit: www.twitch.tv/discos2themax