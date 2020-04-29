Advanced search

Young entrepreneur to stage live night of entertainment to raise cash for NHS charities

PUBLISHED: 16:10 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:10 29 April 2020

Owner of Discos2TheMax, Max Louth, is hosting a six-hour livestream in a bid to raise cash for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Submitted

Owner of Discos2TheMax, Max Louth, is hosting a six-hour livestream in a bid to raise cash for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Submitted

Max Louth

A young business owner from the Fens is staging a six-hour livestream in a bid to raise cash for the NHS during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Owner of Discos2TheMax, Max Louth, is hosting a six-hour livestream in a bid to raise cash for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Submitted Owner of Discos2TheMax, Max Louth, is hosting a six-hour livestream in a bid to raise cash for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Submitted

Max Louth from Whittlesey, owner of party company Discos2TheMax, hopes to raise £500 for the staff, volunteers and patients impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The 18-year-old has already raised more than £110 for NHS Charities Together and his live show, airing on Twitch.TV, will take place on Saturday, May 2.

He said: “We want to raise money for the NHS to show we support what an amazing job they are doing in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

“We have a goal of £500 as we feel this is a realistic goal for us to achieve as a small business, make sure to join us to raise money and have a good time.”

The stream starts from 4pm when music will be played until 4.30 when Max will start a quiz. The entertainment will run into the night before finishing at midnight.

Max added: “I started doing livestreams on Twitch.TV a few weeks ago in response to the COVID-19 situation and they have been going really well.

“So I thought I would make the most out of it and do a livestream for a good cause.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/discos2themax

To join Max live on the night, visit: www.twitch.tv/discos2themax

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Drive-through coronavirus testing facility opens at East of England showground in Peterborough

New coronavirus drive through testing facility opens at East of England showground, Peterborough. This was the scene on Saturday just days after it opened Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Our readers recall fondly how veteran fund raiser Tom Moore once saved the jobs of 60 workers at March firm

Photo from Janine Conlon:

Man who left store without paying for £130 of meat threatened to stab shop staff with needle

Police would like to speak to this man following the incident at the Co-operative shop in Loxley, Peterborough. Picture: Cambs Cops

Sunshine, cycling, strolling and selfies as people enjoy an afternoon of sightseeing

Peterborough City Centre on Friday April 24. Where going out has become the new staying in. Picture; TERRY HARRY HARRIS

Plans being drawn to reopen county’s tips amid growing national pressure to do so

Cllr Steve Count, leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, has said household recycling centres will reopen only when the Government says it is safe to do so. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Drive-through coronavirus testing facility opens at East of England showground in Peterborough

New coronavirus drive through testing facility opens at East of England showground, Peterborough. This was the scene on Saturday just days after it opened Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Our readers recall fondly how veteran fund raiser Tom Moore once saved the jobs of 60 workers at March firm

Photo from Janine Conlon:

Man who left store without paying for £130 of meat threatened to stab shop staff with needle

Police would like to speak to this man following the incident at the Co-operative shop in Loxley, Peterborough. Picture: Cambs Cops

Sunshine, cycling, strolling and selfies as people enjoy an afternoon of sightseeing

Peterborough City Centre on Friday April 24. Where going out has become the new staying in. Picture; TERRY HARRY HARRIS

Plans being drawn to reopen county’s tips amid growing national pressure to do so

Cllr Steve Count, leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, has said household recycling centres will reopen only when the Government says it is safe to do so. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Cambs Times

Have your say on Fenland District Council’s enforcement of dog fouling and control issues

Do you support Fenland District Council enforcing dog fouling and control issues in the region? Picture: Supplied/FDC

Cricket club takes on 17,000 kilometre trek Down Under in coronavirus lockdown walk

Julie Pope, secretary of Chatteris Cricket Club, with Chris Pope and their two dogs. Picture: FACEBOOK/CHATTERIS CRICKET CLUB

Young entrepreneur to stage live night of entertainment to raise cash for NHS charities

Owner of Discos2TheMax, Max Louth, is hosting a six-hour livestream in a bid to raise cash for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Submitted

Prisoner about to released after knife attack conviction threw boiling water at fellow inmate, court hears

He was hours from freedom but then Mark O'Reilly hurled boiling water at a fellow inmate at Peterborough prison, A court jaled him for six years. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Homes plan for bowling green at the Braza, March, that closed after 50 years, expected to face refusal

The bowling green at the Braza Club, March, closed after 50 years But club bosses who want to build housing there look likely to be thwarted by council planners. Picture; BRAZA
Drive 24