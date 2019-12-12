Advanced search

Bereavement charity receive £1600 from March Golf Club fundraising

PUBLISHED: 12:38 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:38 12 December 2019

A cheque for £1600 was handed over to a bereavement charity by the lady captain Sandra Russell of March Golf Club. Picture: Sandra Russell

A cheque for £1600 was handed over to a bereavement charity by the lady captain of March Golf Club.

Sandra Russell attended the head office of the Lullaby Trust's offices in London on December 11.

The funds raised will be used to help bereaved parents in all aspects of coping with the loss of a child.

The charity has been a cause close to Sandra's heart having lost a grandchild in 1997 at four months old.

Her daughter went along with her to meet some of the trust's fundraising colleagues including Hannah Pinchen.

Sandra during her year had several events to raise the funds of £1600 - one of which was a sponsored bike ride around Grafham Water which covers a total of 10km over rough terrain.

Thanks were given to all at March Golf Club for the great support given during Sandra's year as captain.

