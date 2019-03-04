Get set to brave the shave at charity fundraising night at March pub

Fundraising night at Ye Olde Griffin will see residents take part in a series of challenges for Macmillan Cancer Support. Picture: ARCHANT. Archant

A fundraising night at a March pub will see residents take part in a series of challenges for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The fun will take place at Ye Olde Griffin Hotel in High Street with head shaving, man/woman vs ice cream, a push-up competition and many more games.

Brave volunteers for head shaving are invited to get in touch to raise as much money as possible for the life-changing charity.

It will be organised by the March/Chatteris Fundraising Committee for Macmillan.

Josephine Fried, from the group, said: “Come along and help us support local families affected by cancer.

“Book a table on 01354 652517 and enjoy an entertaining evening while raising funds for a very good cause.”

The event takes place on Friday March 15 at 8pm.

Macmillan provides specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer.

They also help with advice for families and putting them in touch with people in similar situations.