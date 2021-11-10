Grants of up to £10,000 are available for projects tackling homelessness in Cambridgeshire thanks to homeless prevention charity Hopestead. - Credit: Yui Mok/PA

A scheme that aims to tackle homelessness is offering grants of up to £10,000 to support projects highlighting the issue in Cambridgeshire.

Hope Funds, launched by homeless prevention charity Hopestead, aims to support organisations that try to alleviate homelessness in their area.

This includes providing access to a safe place to live, tackling the causes of homelessness or encouraging people at risk of becoming homeless to overcome challenges.

Marie-Claire Delbrouque, CEO of Hopestead, said: “We know that it is only through working together that we can make homelessness a rare, brief, and non-recurring event in people’s lives.”

Last summer, 11 organisations in East Anglia received up to £10,000 through Hope Funds to tackle homelessness.

Applications from registered charities, social enterprises, and community-based not-for-profit ventures are welcome.

The deadline for applications is December 6 - successful applicants will be announced on December 20, and these projects will then be invited to submit full proposals by January 24, 2022.

To apply and for more details, visit: https://www.hopestead.org/apply-for-funding/.