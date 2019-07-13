Open day at Dunham's Wood Light Railway in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support

It will be full steam ahead for an open day at Dunham's Wood Light Railway in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Volunteers from the March, Chatteris and district fundraising group for Macmillan will be providing refreshments, including delicious homemade cakes, tea, coffee and cold drinks.

There will also be a big raffle with lots of prizes.

The Wood in Rodham Road, on the outskirts of March, will be open from 1pm to 5pm on July 21.

Find it by taking Upwell Road out of March and following the signs (sat nav PE15 0DN).

Entry and car parking are free and the train rides are £1 per person, with children under five allowed free of charge.

Enjoy a train ride, drinks and snacks, and a wander through lovely woodland, or explore the maze, all for the benefit of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Funds raised will help local people whose lives have been affected by a cancer diagnosis.

For more information about Dunham's Wood and its light railway, call 01354 661997 or visit http://www.facebook.com/DWLRailway

There will also be a bingo night at Manea Village Hall on July 19 with all money going to the charity.

To find out about volunteering at Macmillan Cancer Support call 07801 307050