March father-of-two, 33, to take on challenge of running 10 miles a day for 87 days in aid of Comic Relief

Father-of-two Peter Leet from March will be running 10 miles a day for 87 days in aid of charity. Picture: PETER LEET. Archant

A father-of-two from March will be running 10 miles a day for 87 days in aid of charity after taking up running less than a year ago.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Peter Leet, 33, will taking on the enormous challenge – which will be the equivalent of running from Land’s End to John o’ Groats – for Comic Relief.

The lab technician, who works at ALS Global in Chatteris, has been training four days a week in preparation.

He will start this Friday (March 1) and finish on Sunday May 26.

It comes as Peter decided he wanted to gain strength, lose weight and get off medication for debilitating foot condition tarsal coalition.

Now he aims to run 10 miles everyday around Fenland parks and running tracks to help the major UK charity.

He said: “I always wanted to do the whole Land’s End to John o’ Groats thing but it would be difficult to get time off from work.

“So I thought if we break it up into smaller blocks locally then it would be reasonable.

“It will have to be around work commitments and spending time with the family.

“I only started running in April last year as I didn’t want to be on tablets for my condition anymore.

“It is described by doctors as like having two sprained ankles all the time.

“One year on and I don’t take medication anymore for my condition, it’s been a great way to change my outlook on everything.”

Peter, who is a former chef, has so far taken part in a half marathon and a few 10k races.

But his children, Cora, five and Ned, three, are his biggest supporters.

He added: “I think since I’ve become a dad I’ve got a bit soppy and we always sit down and watch Comic Relief every year so I know how important it is to families.

“The kids see me come back from a run looking a bit sweaty and Cora thinks I’ve been running to meet penguins in the Antarctic!

“I think when I finish I’ll gather family and friends for a little celebration in the park.”

Peter has set up a Facebook page for people to follow his progress as an online diary, called ‘Petes Big Run For Comic Relief’, where he will be uploading pictures and running logs.

Donations can also be submitted via a JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/petes-big-run-for-comic-relief