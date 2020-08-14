Jump! Volunteers freefalling 10,000 feet at 125mph to support Cambs carers

Seven volunteers will be jumping from 10,000 feet at the North London Skydiving Centre in Wimblington to raise cash for Caring Together. Picture: Supplied Archant

A group of daring volunteers are gearing up to jump from a plane, 10,000 feet in the sky, to raise cash to support carers in Cambridgeshire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Seven people will strap themselves to an instructor and freefall at 125mph above the Fens at North London Skydiving Centre on September 12.

The bold team are completing the sponsored jump to raise money for the charity Caring Together which support cares in Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and Norfolk.

Ruben Sardinha, one of the volunteers, hopes the jump will help them overcome their fear of heights.

They said: “I’m terrified of heights, really afraid, but it’s a fear that I want to overcome so what better way of doing it by skydiving and helping a charity at the same time.

“With your help I will do a massive jump from an aeroplane at 10,000 feet, and cry a lot in my way down, but more importantly I will help carers.

“People like you and me, who without any formal training become carers for their family member for numerous reasons, and at this challenging stage of their lives need help and support.”

Clare Tevlin, another volunteer, said: “I am proud to be raising money for carers.

“As a carer myself along with my mum, for my dad with Multiple Sclerosis I understand the importance of carers and their voice in the local community.

According to Caring Together, the coronavirus crisis has made life even harder for carers.

You may also want to watch:

Data from a survey they caried out revealed:

• 78 per cent are not able to take a break from caring

• 82 per cent feel more stressed

• 76 per cent say their caring role has increased

• 77 per cent feel more lonely/isolated

• Just 28 per cent feel their local community is supporting them more

Hannah Crouch, head of fundraising and engagement, said: “It has been well publicised that the coronavirus crisis has hit charities and their fundraising hard.

“For us as a charity that supports carers this has come at a time when the needs of the carers we support are greater than ever.

“Every phase of the coronavirus crisis has brought a new set of challenges for carers and the loved ones they look after.

“We are so pleased that we are able to now have our fundraisers take to the skies.

“This and our other activities are so vitally important for helping to ensure carers are able to get the support they really do need.”

If you would like to join the skydive to raise money for carers, contact Nicky Newton via email: nicky.newton@caringtogether.org