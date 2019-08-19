Sunset spinners strut their stuff in aid of charity in March

Forty riders in Fenland took on a spinning class as the sun went down to raise money for Magpas Air Ambulance. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Forty riders in Fenland took on a spinning class as the sun went down to raise money for Magpas Air Ambulance.

The popular event returned outside The George Campbell Leisure Centre on Saturday evening (August 17) after selling out last year.

Riders could sweat their stuff as part of six 45 minute spins from 3pm to 9pm by paying £25 towards the life-saving work Magpas do.

Neon coloured outfits were worn as the music was turned up loud for the spinners to watch as a hazy sunset left a picturesque vision over West End Park.

A spokesperson from Freedom Leisure Fenland said: "We promised you a Sunset Spin and I think we delivered one!

"Thank you so much for all of those that took part and for everyone that that supported us.

"Instructors Wayne Marshall, Tony Raine, Tracy Raine,Maddy Bard and Jo Lord were absolutely first class."

The event was organised by the leisure centre manager Andy Cornwell alongside instructors.

