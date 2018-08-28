Olympians encourage swimmers to make a splash for charity in Cambridgeshire

Swimming heroes from Team GB are encouraging people in Cambridgeshire to sign up to the world’s biggest annual fundraising swim to raise vital funds for cancer charities.

Mark Foster and Duncan Goodhew want people to take part in Swimathon from Friday 29 to Sunday March 31 in aid of Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie.

The Hive in Ely will be taking part in the annual fundraising event, which is open to swimmers of all ages and abilities.

Mark Foster, the former World, European and Commonwealth champion - who set eight world records during a glittering career - is supporting the campaign alongside Olympic gold medalist Duncan Goodhew, president of Swimathon.

Speaking at the launch of Swimathon 2019, Mark said: “I’m very proud to be supporting Swimathon 2019 and I hope everyone looking to set themselves a challenge signs up.

“Whether you’re just learning or are an experienced swimmer already, there’s a challenge for you.

“Swimming is fantastic for your health and wellbeing as it helps to keep fit. As you train, you build stamina and speed, and as it’s a low impact sport, the chances of injury are low while also good for recovery if you’re coming back from injury.”

Duncan Goodhew, Olympic gold medalist and president of Swimathon, said: “It has been a real joy to see Swimathon develop and mature into the great event it is today.

“Swimathon gives everyone a chance to get active with friends and family, whilst doing some good at the same time. I am so proud that Swimathon gives so many people the chance to enjoy the water, get swimming and set themselves a challenge.”

Designed intentionally so people of all swimming abilities can participate, there are a variety of distances available as individual challenges - 400m, 1.5k, 2.5k, 5k – while the 1.5k and 5k distances are also available as team challenges for family, friends or colleagues to take on.

New to 2019 is the Triple 5k challenge, which is specifically designed to test experienced swimmers, challenging them to swim 5k, three times.

Swimmers can choose the sessions and venues where they take on the three-part challenge.

Last year Swimathon raised £2.1million, and is aiming to raise further vital funds this time around.

For more information and to sign up now, visit www.Swimathon.org