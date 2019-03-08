Advanced search

Tractor rally in memory of late Coates manager Steve Trostler raises £3,000 for East Anglian Air Ambulance

PUBLISHED: 12:01 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 24 September 2019

The Ben Burgess Coates tractor rally in memory of late manager Steve Trostler as it heads through Doddington. Picture: Supplied/Ben Burgess

The Ben Burgess Coates tractor rally in memory of late manager Steve Trostler as it heads through Doddington. Picture: Supplied/Ben Burgess

Supplied/Ben Burgess

A tractor rally in memory of late Fenland store manager Steve Trostler has raised £3,000 for charity.

The tractor rally in memory of Steve Trostler who lost his life in a car accident this year will raise cash for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: SuppliedThe tractor rally in memory of Steve Trostler who lost his life in a car accident this year will raise cash for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Supplied

Agricultural machinery dealership, Ben Burgess in Coates, set up the rally in memory of their former branch manager who was killed in a crash earlier this year.

Dozens of tractor drivers paraded through the county at the weekend in memory or Mr Trostler as they raised cash for the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA).

To raise money, each entrant was charged £10 to enter the run.

The Ben Burgess Coates tractor rally in memory of late manager Steve Trostler as it heads through Doddington. Picture: Supplied/Ben BurgessThe Ben Burgess Coates tractor rally in memory of late manager Steve Trostler as it heads through Doddington. Picture: Supplied/Ben Burgess

Mr Trostler, who was asked to manage the Fenland branch in 2013, lost his life in a car accident earlier this year while returning home from work.

The run, which was led by John Rupp, branch director, was organised by a team of employees.

Prizes were handed out to drivers for a number of categories from 'Best Prepped New Tractor' all the way to the 'Most Character' category.

The Ben Burgess Coates tractor rally in memory of late manager Steve Trostler as it heads through Doddington. Picture: Supplied/Ben BurgessThe Ben Burgess Coates tractor rally in memory of late manager Steve Trostler as it heads through Doddington. Picture: Supplied/Ben Burgess

Tractors followed a 32-mile route in the charity rally in aid of the life-saving air ambulance service.

Paul Williamson, service manager, said: "Organising the run has been a real pleasure and has certainly been a team effort.

"We've wanted to do something in Steve's name for a while and this just seemed like the right idea, and something we hope his family will be proud of."

The Ben Burgess Coates tractor rally in memory of late manager Steve Trostler as it heads through Doddington. Picture: Supplied/Ben BurgessThe Ben Burgess Coates tractor rally in memory of late manager Steve Trostler as it heads through Doddington. Picture: Supplied/Ben Burgess

Tammy Swiderski, community fundraiser for the EAAA, said, "We are delighted and honoured to have been chosen by the team at Ben Burgess Coates as the recipients of their tractor ride.

"As a charity, we receive no regular government funding and rely on the support of businesses, clubs, groups and the public to continue to deliver and develop our life saving services.

"We are the only air ambulance in the East of England to fly in the hours of darkness but we are currently unable to do so 24/7.

The Ben Burgess Coates tractor rally in memory of late manager Steve Trostler as it heads through Doddington. Picture: Supplied/Ben BurgessThe Ben Burgess Coates tractor rally in memory of late manager Steve Trostler as it heads through Doddington. Picture: Supplied/Ben Burgess

"We hope to increase our service to fly 24/7 by the end of next year and will only be able to do so due to the continued support of our community."

Prizes were as follows:

Best Prepped New Tractor - Grace Morton

The Ben Burgess Coates tractor rally in memory of late manager Steve Trostler as it heads through Doddington. Picture: Supplied/Ben BurgessThe Ben Burgess Coates tractor rally in memory of late manager Steve Trostler as it heads through Doddington. Picture: Supplied/Ben Burgess

Most Character - Jody Matthews

Best Classic - Gordon Easton and Henry Kisby

Best Restored - Chris Pateman

Best Orginal - Adam Harper

Winner of the £100 Prize Draw- Joshua Leitch

