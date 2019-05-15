'Not all disabilities are visible': March postman to take on eighth charity trek to raise awareness of dyspraxia

A postman from March will be taking on a 62 mile charity hike in the Peak District to raise money for a misunderstood neurological condition. Picture: NICK WINTERTON

A postman from March will be taking on a 62 mile charity hike in the Peak District to raise awareness of a neurological condition.

A postman from March will be taking on a 62 mile charity hike in the Peak District to raise money for a misunderstood neurological condition. Picture: NICK WINTERTON

Nick Winterton, who works at the March Delivery Office, will trek his eighth charity challenge to raise money for The Dyspraxia Foundation.

This charity provides vital support from birth to adulthood for the complex and lifelong condition.

Nick is aiming to raise £1000 in sponsorship for his trek, which will start and finish in Bakewell, Derbyshire, and is organised by Action Challenge.

The only stops will be for refreshment and medical treatment and it is expected to take up to 33 hours between July 13 and 14.

He said: "Several members of my family have to live with and manage dyspraxia and I have been inspired to raise awareness.

"Not all disabilities are visible, but can still have a massive impact on everyday life."

In recent years Nick has raised more than 12,000 pounds for Great Ormond Street Hospital with his charity walks.

"Everyone has been so lovely and supportive in the past and hopefully they will get on board this time too," he continued.

"The challenge itself will be very hilly and very difficult.

"I'm injury free at the moment which is good, and right now it's a mix of trepidation and excitement at the thought of going through the pain barrier again.

"But that's all part of the fun and if I can get over the line again for another medal and avoid 12 hours of driving rain like last year I will be a very happy man. Bring it on!"

The Dyspraxia Foundation has a vision of a world where the condition is recognised and understood and not a barrier to opportunity and fulfilment.

Dyspraxia /DCD affects around 5 per cent of children and making it difficult for some to carry out everyday activities such as using cutlery, scissors, handwriting, riding a bike, getting dressed and crossing the road.

To sponsor Nick, you can ask him or any other postman in the PE15 area for a sponsorship form to be delivered to your door or collect one from the callers office at March Delivery Office.

To donate visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/NICHOLASWINTERTON1 or for more information on dyspraxia visit www.dyspraxiafoundation.org.uk