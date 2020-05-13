Charity truckers convoy raises £700 for NHS during coronavirus pandemic

Fenland lorry driver Danny Whitmore is one of the organisers of the NHS charity convoy, which will travel through Fenland villages on its way from Chatteris to Peterborough City Hospital on Thursday May 21. The convoy will leave the Jack's car park at 6.30pm. Picture: DANNY WHITMORE Archant

A convoy of trucks and vans will travel through Fenland villages on its way from Chatteris to Peterborough City Hospital to raise money for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

Danny Whitmore, one of the organisers, hopes it will “show our continued support for all their hard work and dedication through such crazy times”. So far £720 has been raised towards a £1,000 target.

Heading off from the car park of Jack’s, all the drivers will all meet at the car park at 6pm on Thursday May 21.

They plan to leave at 6.30pm to allow enough time to “run through the villages and arrive at the hospital for 8pm.

Mr Whitmore said: “We will be understanding of the restrictions and the health and safety guidelines by staying in our vehicles and keeping to the two metre safety distance if needed to leave the vehicles.

“We will do a drive by on the hospital grounds so not to cause any obstruction, we will keep things moving.

“All I would like is a good show of vehicles and to raise as much money as we can for our fellow key workers.”

He added: “I do ask for the drivers contributing that a possible minimum amount of £20 per vehicle is donated - which I believe is nothing compared to the level of risks our NHS go through on a daily basis to keep our county alive.

“But any amount of donation is going to help them with any resources that is needed so let’s do all we can to help and show our support. Many thanks for your time and donations.

“If you are unable to join this convoy and would still like to be a part of it, please donate as much as you wish because believe me everything raised will be going straight to the hospital. And every penny counts.

To donate click here.