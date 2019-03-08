"If I could just give something back, I will": Landscaper Charles is on a mission to benefit residents and transform lives

Charles Dean, from Bespoke Gardens Building & Landscaping, is looking to make an impact on the community by helping less fortunate families and children with Special Educational Needs in the Fenland area by transforming their gardens. Picture: CHARLES DEAN Archant

A landscape gardener from March is aiming to make a lasting impact on local residents by helping to transform their lives.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Charles Dean, from Bespoke Gardens Building & Landscaping, is looking to make an impact on the community by helping less fortunate families and children with Special Educational Needs in the Fenland area by transforming their gardens. Picture: CHARLES DEAN Charles Dean, from Bespoke Gardens Building & Landscaping, is looking to make an impact on the community by helping less fortunate families and children with Special Educational Needs in the Fenland area by transforming their gardens. Picture: CHARLES DEAN

Charles Dean, founder of Bespoke Gardens Building & Landscaping who now lives in Elm, wants to benefit less fortunate families and children with Special Educational Needs by creating modernised outdoor spaces for them.

Although Charles has never undertaken a project like this since running the firm six years ago, he feels now is the time to make a difference.

"I'm doing charity work just outside Wisbech and have done several gardens for children with autism, and it's so rewarding," Charles said.

An example of the work that Bespoke Gardens Building & Landscaping offer, such as transformed gardens. Picture: CHARLES DEAN An example of the work that Bespoke Gardens Building & Landscaping offer, such as transformed gardens. Picture: CHARLES DEAN

"I want to tell the people of March we are a proper company and what we are doing for the community.

"If I could just give something back, I will."

Previously, Charles has also worked on gardens for charity.

Decking is just some of the services that Bespoke Gardens Building & Landscaping offer. Picture: CHARLES DEAN Decking is just some of the services that Bespoke Gardens Building & Landscaping offer. Picture: CHARLES DEAN

But instead of just turning up and doing the job, a more personal connection looks to be established.

"I want to know the people of the community," Charles added.

"I look to go and meet them to get their garden sorted, and if it works, I could do it for another family.

"I want to make their lives easier."

For more information or to learn more about the business, contact Charles on 07494 569556, email bespokegardens1@outlook.com or visit the Bespoke Gardens Building and Landscaping Facebook page.

You may also want to watch: