Published: 3:29 PM January 4, 2021

Charles Mcfarling from Whittlesey is attempting to walk 1,000 miles in a bid to win another gold medal. - Credit: Karen Mcfarling

A seven-year-old wayfarer is eyeing up a 1,000-mile challenge in a bid to win another gold medal to add to his collection.

Charles Mcfarling from Whittlesey hopes to walk the distance from Fenland to Inverness and back again before the end of 2021.

The young hiker completed the challenge – set by Country Walking magazine – last year which works out at around 2.74 miles a day.

Karen Mcfarling, Charles’ mother, said: “When Charles did the challenge in 2020, we discovered new places to walk in Whittlesey.

“Charles is looking forward to doing the challenge again this year he wants to do it because he likes to be out in the fresh air and he says it keeps you fit.

“We mostly are doing local walks at the moment; he likes that you can get a medal which you pay for at 500 miles.

“At 1,000 miles you get a small certificate, we just want to say thank you to Country Walking magazine for doing the challenge.”