Chatteris Army Cadets awarded at annual presentation ceremony

The Chatteris Army Cadets were awarded for their service at an annual presentation ceremony.

Honorary Colonel Brigadier Tim Seal TD DL VR visited the detachment to hand out awards, promotions and certificates to cadets and instructors.

He was welcomed by staff sergeant Jordan Bullman, detachment commander, who was surprised when Brig. Tim presented him with a National Army Cadet Force certificate of good service, - one of the force’s highest achievements.

Sgt Bullman received the award for his “selfless commitment” to the detachment and Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force.

Brigadier Tim first inspected the 38 cadets on parade and asked them why they joined and how long they had been in the cadets for.

Once the inspection had finished he promoted several cadets. The first cadet promotion was for Cpl Tuffee to cadet sergeant. The next promotions were for three cadets - Cox, Hill and McLean - being promoted from L/Cpl to Cpl.

The final three promotions, from cadet to L/Cpl, were awarded to cadets Akers, Sharman and Spring.

After the inspection Brigadier Seal had a tour of the detachment while observing the lessons being taught.

The first lesson given by Cpl Mclean was first aid and Brigadier Seal spoke to the cadets at length about the importance of first aid training as well as the life skills they would gain.

The final lesson was a basic lesson on navigation and map symbols as well as 6-Figure grid references. Brigadier Seal chatted to the cadets during the lesson and asked questions on how they figured out the 6-figure grid reference on the symbol.

The final stop on the tour of the detachment was the range, which was being run by SSI Rudderham.

Brigadier Seal spoke to the cadets about his role in the shooting world and about their shooting and the safe handling of weapons.

At the end of the evening, there was the final parade and Brigadier Seal presented more awards:

The first certificates and badges were for APC star award passes; first a four star complete awarded to Sgt Matas followed by two star for L/Cpl Gambles and one star for L/Cpl Spring, L/Cpl Akers and L/Cpl Sharman.

EFAW (emergency first aid) certificates were awarded to Sgt Tuffee, L/Cpl Windass, Cpl Bissett, Cpl Scott and Cpl Mclean.

ILM Level 2 Young Leaders Award certificates were awarded to Cpl Cox, Cpl McLean and Cadet Magan.

Football badges were awarded to Sgt Matas, Sgt Tuffee, Cadets Matas, McAdam and Day.

Heart start certificates were awarded to Cadets Day, Miller, Feast, Hollis-Waugh, Hawker, Zeka, McAdam, Donger and Draper.

Chatteris Detachment welcomes new recruits to its headquarters in New Road, PE16 6BJ.

The minimum age is 12 (Year 8 at school) or visit www.armycadets.com/join-cadets for information.