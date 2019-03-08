Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Chatteris Army Cadets awarded at annual presentation ceremony

PUBLISHED: 12:02 09 March 2019

Brigadier Tim Seal TD DL VR visited Chatteris Army Cadet HQ on to present a number of awards. Heart start certificates were awarded to Cadets Day, Miller, Feast, Hollis-Waugh, Hawker, Zeka, McAdam, Donger and Draper. Picture: COL MARK KNIGHT.

Brigadier Tim Seal TD DL VR visited Chatteris Army Cadet HQ on to present a number of awards. Heart start certificates were awarded to Cadets Day, Miller, Feast, Hollis-Waugh, Hawker, Zeka, McAdam, Donger and Draper. Picture: COL MARK KNIGHT.

Archant

The Chatteris Army Cadets were awarded for their service at an annual presentation ceremony.

Brigadier Tim Seal TD DL VR visited Chatteris Army Cadet HQ on to present a number of awards. Picture: COL MARK KNIGHT.Brigadier Tim Seal TD DL VR visited Chatteris Army Cadet HQ on to present a number of awards. Picture: COL MARK KNIGHT.

Honorary Colonel Brigadier Tim Seal TD DL VR visited the detachment to hand out awards, promotions and certificates to cadets and instructors.

He was welcomed by staff sergeant Jordan Bullman, detachment commander, who was surprised when Brig. Tim presented him with a National Army Cadet Force certificate of good service, - one of the force’s highest achievements.

Sgt Bullman received the award for his “selfless commitment” to the detachment and Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force.

Brigadier Tim Seal TD DL VR visited Chatteris Army Cadet HQ on to present a number of awards. Sgt Jordan Bullman received a national army cadet force certifcate of good service for his dedication to both the detachment and Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force. Picture: COL MARK KNIGHT.Brigadier Tim Seal TD DL VR visited Chatteris Army Cadet HQ on to present a number of awards. Sgt Jordan Bullman received a national army cadet force certifcate of good service for his dedication to both the detachment and Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force. Picture: COL MARK KNIGHT.

Brigadier Tim first inspected the 38 cadets on parade and asked them why they joined and how long they had been in the cadets for.

Once the inspection had finished he promoted several cadets. The first cadet promotion was for Cpl Tuffee to cadet sergeant. The next promotions were for three cadets - Cox, Hill and McLean - being promoted from L/Cpl to Cpl.

The final three promotions, from cadet to L/Cpl, were awarded to cadets Akers, Sharman and Spring.

Brigadier Tim Seal TD DL VR visited Chatteris Army Cadet HQ on to present a number of awards. EFAW (emergency first aid) certificates were awarded to Sgt Tuffee, L/Cpl Windass, Cpl Bissett, Cpl Scott and Cpl Mclean. Picture: COL MARK KNIGHT.Brigadier Tim Seal TD DL VR visited Chatteris Army Cadet HQ on to present a number of awards. EFAW (emergency first aid) certificates were awarded to Sgt Tuffee, L/Cpl Windass, Cpl Bissett, Cpl Scott and Cpl Mclean. Picture: COL MARK KNIGHT.

After the inspection Brigadier Seal had a tour of the detachment while observing the lessons being taught.

The first lesson given by Cpl Mclean was first aid and Brigadier Seal spoke to the cadets at length about the importance of first aid training as well as the life skills they would gain.

The final lesson was a basic lesson on navigation and map symbols as well as 6-Figure grid references. Brigadier Seal chatted to the cadets during the lesson and asked questions on how they figured out the 6-figure grid reference on the symbol.

The final stop on the tour of the detachment was the range, which was being run by SSI Rudderham.

Brigadier Seal spoke to the cadets about his role in the shooting world and about their shooting and the safe handling of weapons.

At the end of the evening, there was the final parade and Brigadier Seal presented more awards:

The first certificates and badges were for APC star award passes; first a four star complete awarded to Sgt Matas followed by two star for L/Cpl Gambles and one star for L/Cpl Spring, L/Cpl Akers and L/Cpl Sharman.

EFAW (emergency first aid) certificates were awarded to Sgt Tuffee, L/Cpl Windass, Cpl Bissett, Cpl Scott and Cpl Mclean.

ILM Level 2 Young Leaders Award certificates were awarded to Cpl Cox, Cpl McLean and Cadet Magan.

Football badges were awarded to Sgt Matas, Sgt Tuffee, Cadets Matas, McAdam and Day.

Heart start certificates were awarded to Cadets Day, Miller, Feast, Hollis-Waugh, Hawker, Zeka, McAdam, Donger and Draper.

Chatteris Detachment welcomes new recruits to its headquarters in New Road, PE16 6BJ.

The minimum age is 12 (Year 8 at school) or visit www.armycadets.com/join-cadets for information.

Most Read

Driver ‘walks off’ after ploughing into garden fences and walls at Norwood Road in March

The scene on Norwood Road after a driver ploughed through residents’ gardens in their black hatchback car. Picture: FACEBOOK / PETRA KENTROP

Political upheaval at Fenland Council as four Conservatives quit to become independent - and promise more will follow

The Fenland ‘gang of four’; Councillors who have all quit the Conservative whip on Fenland Council today. Left to right: Cllr Fred Yeulett, Cllr Mike Cornwell, Cllr Michelle Tanfield and Cllr Will Sutton. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Two rescued by firefighters after two-car crash on A142

Two people were rescued from their cars after a crash on the A142 near Chatteris. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Police release bizarre 999 call about David Beckham’s fame and inability to ‘shop for corned beef and things’

The time waster dialled Cambridgeshire Police to voice his opinion on ex-footballer David Beckham and his fame and fortune. Picture: PA IMAGES

Pancake Day 2019: Bacon, maple syrup and ice cream? We see why March celebrates the American way at Shooters Diner

It’s Pancake Day so we put our taste buds to the test and visited Shooters American Diner in March. Reporter Ben Jolley trying the pancakes. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Most Read

Driver ‘walks off’ after ploughing into garden fences and walls at Norwood Road in March

The scene on Norwood Road after a driver ploughed through residents’ gardens in their black hatchback car. Picture: FACEBOOK / PETRA KENTROP

Political upheaval at Fenland Council as four Conservatives quit to become independent - and promise more will follow

The Fenland ‘gang of four’; Councillors who have all quit the Conservative whip on Fenland Council today. Left to right: Cllr Fred Yeulett, Cllr Mike Cornwell, Cllr Michelle Tanfield and Cllr Will Sutton. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Two rescued by firefighters after two-car crash on A142

Two people were rescued from their cars after a crash on the A142 near Chatteris. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Police release bizarre 999 call about David Beckham’s fame and inability to ‘shop for corned beef and things’

The time waster dialled Cambridgeshire Police to voice his opinion on ex-footballer David Beckham and his fame and fortune. Picture: PA IMAGES

Pancake Day 2019: Bacon, maple syrup and ice cream? We see why March celebrates the American way at Shooters Diner

It’s Pancake Day so we put our taste buds to the test and visited Shooters American Diner in March. Reporter Ben Jolley trying the pancakes. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Latest from the Cambs Times

Chatteris Army Cadets awarded at annual presentation ceremony

Brigadier Tim Seal TD DL VR visited Chatteris Army Cadet HQ on to present a number of awards. Heart start certificates were awarded to Cadets Day, Miller, Feast, Hollis-Waugh, Hawker, Zeka, McAdam, Donger and Draper. Picture: COL MARK KNIGHT.

Amnesty to tackle knife crime launched in Cambridgeshire

Amnesty to tackle knife crime launched in Cambridgeshire. This picture shows the knifes that were handed in during the last amnesty. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Whittlesey fundraiser gears up for his second London Marathon

Whittlesey fundraiser Ben Harding, who is a member of Thorney Running Club, will run the marathon for The Stroke Association. It's his second marathon in a row. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Cambridgeshire rape investigation is focus of first episode of 24 hours in Police Custody

Cambridgeshire rape investigation is focus of first episode of 24 hours in Police Custody. Pictured is a screenshot taken from the first episode of the Channel 4 series which airs on Monday March 11. Picture: YOU TUBE/CHANNEL 4.

Political upheaval at Fenland Council as four Conservatives quit to become independent - and promise more will follow

The Fenland ‘gang of four’; Councillors who have all quit the Conservative whip on Fenland Council today. Left to right: Cllr Fred Yeulett, Cllr Mike Cornwell, Cllr Michelle Tanfield and Cllr Will Sutton. Picture: HARRY RUTTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists