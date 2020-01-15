Fenland army cadets open first parade of 2020 with visit from Cambridgeshire force

Army cadets from Chatteris welcomed the Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force to their first parade night of the New Year. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE ARMY CADET FORCE Archant

Army cadets from the Fens opened their first parade night of the year with a visit from the Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force (ACF).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Members of the Chatteris Detachment met with Major Lesley Deacon from the ACF's No.1 Company and her team at their New Road base.

Cadets from Chatteris were relocated from the ACF's No.3 Company to the No.1 Company at the event, which houses over 200 cadets from Fenland and Peterborough.

You may also want to watch:

Major Deacon said: "It was great to meet the cadets and adults. I am looking forward to working with them all."

The ACF is accepting new cadets for 12-18 year-olds who want to take on a challenging and varied syllabus based on military themes.

Chatteris Detachment Army Cadet Force is also on the lookout for new cadets and adult volunteers, and parade at the ACF Cadet Centre on New Road every Wednesday from 7-9pm.

For more information on how to join, call detachment commander Lt Dave Percival on 01223 862949.