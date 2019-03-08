Advanced search

'Help Speedy to start rebuilding his life' - family appeals for help as Chatteris man prepares to return home after Christmas Day assault

PUBLISHED: 14:02 25 October 2019

Robert Lea, known as Speedy, was attacked in Chatteris and left hospitalised requiring life support on Christmas Eve 2018. Picture: FAMILY/GOFUNDME.

Friends and family of 'Speedy' -the Chatteris man nearly killed in a Christmas Day assault - have launched an appeal to find him somewhere to live when he returns home.

In August this year Michael Cocksedge, of Treeway, Chatteris (inset left), was jailed for ten years for assaulting Robet Lea, also known as Speedy (pictured), who will likely never be able to live independently again. Picture: SUPPLIED/'CAMBS POLICE.In August this year Michael Cocksedge, of Treeway, Chatteris (inset left), was jailed for ten years for assaulting Robet Lea, also known as Speedy (pictured), who will likely never be able to live independently again. Picture: SUPPLIED/'CAMBS POLICE.

"Help Speedy to start rebuilding his life" is the plea that's gone out for Robert Lea as he looks to return home.

He has spent most of 2019 in hospital and rehabilitation and he will need full time care.

Close friend Anita Evans, said: "Speedy is due to come out of rehab in the next few weeks and we are trying to find a bungalow or ground floor flat to rent.

"It has got to have two bedrooms and a shower. We have looked around all the estate agents so I'm wondering if anyone knows of anything or any private landlords that have anywhere in Chatteris.

"It's not that the council won't help it's just going to take a while for the process.

"We need to get him out as soon as possible so he can start rebuilding his life; we will go to the council and ask them to help but everyone knows it takes time."

Robert was found lying in Station Street with serious head injuries on Christmas Day.

He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, and placed in an induced coma.

A CT scan found a fracture of his left eye, nasal bone and nose as well as considerable facial swelling.

Earlier this year Speedy's sister, Linda, said: "Robert suffers from post-traumatic amnesia and has been transferred to a specialist rehabilitation unit.

"He has to be fed soft foods and still has to be tube fed as well. He still cannot sufficiently feed himself. His speech is not back to normal yet, it is slowly improving.

"He cannot walk; his only means of movement is in a wheelchair if someone pushes him around.

In the days after the attack on Speedy, friends opened a campaign to help him and raised £2,000.

In August, Michael Cocksedge, 18, of Treeway, Chatteris, was jailed for 10 years for the attack.

Cocksedge was seen walking home with Speedy, 53, late on Christmas Eve 2018 after an event at Chatteris Working Men's Club.

