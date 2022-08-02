A large bed of flowers next to the war memorial outside the parish church of St Peter and St Paul - Credit: Chatteris in Bloom

Nerves were cast aside as volunteers approached the annual ‘day of reckoning’ - or more simply welcoming judges from Anglia in Bloom and Britain in Bloom.

It was the culmination of what Chatteris in Bloom chair Tina Prior described as seeing “the amazing work done by our small group of volunteers, local residents, businesses and community groups”.

“The past few months have been high-pressured non-stop, eat, sleep and breathe Chatteris in Bloom,” said Tina.

A bed of flowers and a trough of plants on the other side of the war memorial outside the church - Credit: Chatteris in Bloom

“Over the past two days it has been all about showing off our town.

“Every person involved in every aspect of the Chatteris in Bloom 2022 campaign should be immensely proud of their efforts and contributions.

“A fantastic team effort”

Chatteris in Bloom members Peter Murphy, Tina Prior, Linda Ashley and Anne Wells meet with judges Mary Bagley and Richard Budge at the Beacon Bed outside the parish church of St Peter and St Paul - Credit: Chatteris in Bloom

The judges were met by Tina, deputy chair Anne Wells, header gardener Tor Leifsen.

Joining them was the mayor of Chatteris, Cllr Linda Ashley Cllr Peter Murphy of Fenland District Council.

Love that the church bells provided a fitting background to hard working volunteers in Chatteris as the town prepared for ⁦@AngliaInBloom⁩ judges to visit pic.twitter.com/ERRArsM1tb — john elworthy (@johnelworthy) August 2, 2022

During their visit the judges many of the volunteers and supporters including Chatteris in Bloom president Sue Unwin, fundraiser Gloria Prior, street pride co-ordinator James Green and Julie and Nick Martin of Holwood Nursery.

A Chatteris in Bloom volunteer adding the finishing touches to the Station Road Sensory Garden - Credit: Chatteris in Bloom

Tina said that Chatteris in Bloom formed in 2005 with the aim of making Chatteris a brighter place to be.

“Then came the decision to enter the Anglia in Bloom regional competition,” she said.

“This year, as last year we were selected to enter Chatteris into the prestigious Britain in Bloom national competition.”

A flower trough outside the old Barclays Bank building - Credit: Chatteris in Bloom

She said head gardener Tor Liefsen has guided Chatteris in Bloom toward the use of more perennial planting rather than annuals and bedding plants.

Of the judges, Tina said: “They didn't give much away on either of the days.

“But the judges did seem impressed by the sustainability of our planting schemes.

It is much easier to convey our passion in person and hopefully that came across well”.

She added: “I really think we have made a positive impact on the judges with what we have here; our planting schemes and our sense of community."

Now the wait begins.

The winners of the Anglia in Bloom competition are set to be announced in September with the Britain in Bloom results being announced in London in October.

Anyone wishing to volunteer in helping to keep Chatteris blooming can contact through their Facebook page - Chatteris In Bloom | Facebook