'I struggled with illness all day, and was flat from the start; says Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill after losing unbeaten record

PUBLISHED: 12:46 11 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 11 May 2019

Jordan Gill lost his unbeaten record and WBA International title to Enrique Tinoco with a stoppage at the end of round 8. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill lost his unbeaten record and WBA International title to Enrique Tinoco with a stoppage at the end of round 8.

Gill who had never been down in his 23 previous fights was knocked down three times during the fight. Even though he got up at the end of 8 round his trainer Dave Coldwell instructed the ref that Gill could not continue and pulled him out of the fight.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the fight Gill said "I've been on the toilet all afternoon. I think I've got food poisoning, I was not going to pull out on the day, I didn't want to quit in the fight.

"He's a good fighter but that was not me in there. I was terrible; I couldn't do anything in there. Every time he touched me, it felt like I was going to explode.

"I will have to come back another day, but tonight is his, congratulations to him."

On Twitter today Gill wrote: "Very tough for me to take a loss at this level. If you know me, you know that wasn't me in there last night. I struggled with illness all day, and was flat from the start."

