Gallery

'I struggled with illness all day, and was flat from the start; says Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill after losing unbeaten record

Jordan Gill lost his unbeaten record and WBA International title to Enrique Tinoco with a stoppage at the end of round 8. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill lost his unbeaten record and WBA International title to Enrique Tinoco with a stoppage at the end of round 8.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jordan Gill lost his unbeaten record and WBA International title to Enrique Tinoco with a stoppage at the end of round 8. Picture; IAN CARTER Jordan Gill lost his unbeaten record and WBA International title to Enrique Tinoco with a stoppage at the end of round 8. Picture; IAN CARTER

Gill who had never been down in his 23 previous fights was knocked down three times during the fight. Even though he got up at the end of 8 round his trainer Dave Coldwell instructed the ref that Gill could not continue and pulled him out of the fight.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the fight Gill said "I've been on the toilet all afternoon. I think I've got food poisoning, I was not going to pull out on the day, I didn't want to quit in the fight.

"He's a good fighter but that was not me in there. I was terrible; I couldn't do anything in there. Every time he touched me, it felt like I was going to explode.

"I will have to come back another day, but tonight is his, congratulations to him."

Jordan Gill lost his unbeaten record and WBA International title to Enrique Tinoco with a stoppage at the end of round 8. Picture; IAN CARTER Jordan Gill lost his unbeaten record and WBA International title to Enrique Tinoco with a stoppage at the end of round 8. Picture; IAN CARTER

On Twitter today Gill wrote: "Very tough for me to take a loss at this level. If you know me, you know that wasn't me in there last night. I struggled with illness all day, and was flat from the start."

Jordan Gill lost his unbeaten record and WBA International title to Enrique Tinoco with a stoppage at the end of round 8. Picture; IAN CARTER Jordan Gill lost his unbeaten record and WBA International title to Enrique Tinoco with a stoppage at the end of round 8. Picture; IAN CARTER

Jordan Gill lost his unbeaten record and WBA International title to Enrique Tinoco with a stoppage at the end of round 8. Picture; IAN CARTER Jordan Gill lost his unbeaten record and WBA International title to Enrique Tinoco with a stoppage at the end of round 8. Picture; IAN CARTER

Jordan Gill lost his unbeaten record and WBA International title to Enrique Tinoco with a stoppage at the end of round 8. Picture; IAN CARTER Jordan Gill lost his unbeaten record and WBA International title to Enrique Tinoco with a stoppage at the end of round 8. Picture; IAN CARTER

Jordan Gill lost his unbeaten record and WBA International title to Enrique Tinoco with a stoppage at the end of round 8. Picture; IAN CARTER Jordan Gill lost his unbeaten record and WBA International title to Enrique Tinoco with a stoppage at the end of round 8. Picture; IAN CARTER

Jordan Gill lost his unbeaten record and WBA International title to Enrique Tinoco with a stoppage at the end of round 8. Picture; IAN CARTER Jordan Gill lost his unbeaten record and WBA International title to Enrique Tinoco with a stoppage at the end of round 8. Picture; IAN CARTER

Jordan Gill lost his unbeaten record and WBA International title to Enrique Tinoco with a stoppage at the end of round 8. Picture; IAN CARTER Jordan Gill lost his unbeaten record and WBA International title to Enrique Tinoco with a stoppage at the end of round 8. Picture; IAN CARTER

Jordan Gill lost his unbeaten record and WBA International title to Enrique Tinoco with a stoppage at the end of round 8. Picture; IAN CARTER Jordan Gill lost his unbeaten record and WBA International title to Enrique Tinoco with a stoppage at the end of round 8. Picture; IAN CARTER

Jordan Gill lost his unbeaten record and WBA International title to Enrique Tinoco with a stoppage at the end of round 8. Picture; IAN CARTER Jordan Gill lost his unbeaten record and WBA International title to Enrique Tinoco with a stoppage at the end of round 8. Picture; IAN CARTER

Jordan Gill lost his unbeaten record and WBA International title to Enrique Tinoco with a stoppage at the end of round 8. Picture; IAN CARTER Jordan Gill lost his unbeaten record and WBA International title to Enrique Tinoco with a stoppage at the end of round 8. Picture; IAN CARTER

Jordan Gill lost his unbeaten record and WBA International title to Enrique Tinoco with a stoppage at the end of round 8. Picture; IAN CARTER Jordan Gill lost his unbeaten record and WBA International title to Enrique Tinoco with a stoppage at the end of round 8. Picture; IAN CARTER

Jordan Gill lost his unbeaten record and WBA International title to Enrique Tinoco with a stoppage at the end of round 8. Picture; IAN CARTER Jordan Gill lost his unbeaten record and WBA International title to Enrique Tinoco with a stoppage at the end of round 8. Picture; IAN CARTER

Jordan Gill lost his unbeaten record and WBA International title to Enrique Tinoco with a stoppage at the end of round 8. Picture; IAN CARTER Jordan Gill lost his unbeaten record and WBA International title to Enrique Tinoco with a stoppage at the end of round 8. Picture; IAN CARTER

Jordan Gill lost his unbeaten record and WBA International title to Enrique Tinoco with a stoppage at the end of round 8. Picture; IAN CARTER Jordan Gill lost his unbeaten record and WBA International title to Enrique Tinoco with a stoppage at the end of round 8. Picture; IAN CARTER

Jordan Gill lost his unbeaten record and WBA International title to Enrique Tinoco with a stoppage at the end of round 8. Picture; IAN CARTER Jordan Gill lost his unbeaten record and WBA International title to Enrique Tinoco with a stoppage at the end of round 8. Picture; IAN CARTER

You may also want to watch: