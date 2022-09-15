Victoria Bradford and her son Guy who's currently up for winning the environmental section of the 'Make a Difference Awards' - Credit: Victoria Bradford

A boy from Chatteris has been nominated for a BBC Make a Difference Awards in the Environmental category.

Six-year-old Guy Bradford has been nominated for the national award that celebrates those who "go above and beyond to make a difference where they live".

Guy helped with the cleaning of Earith village pond to give the ducks a nice place to live - Credit: Victoria Bradford

Near the start of the year, Guy and his mum, Victoria, along with the help of a passing Sunday walker, Mr Judd, rescued two ducklings from a drain in Earith, reunited them with their family and moved them to the local duck pond.

Victoria said: “We were out, I was riding my horse and he was on his bike in Earith and there was a mum duck in road with five babies so Guy went ahead and asked if he could guide the ducks to Earith duck pond.

The rescued ducks reunited with the family in the Earith pond - Credit: Victoria Bradford

“I said yes as there was no traffic at this point but mum duck didn’t want to go and went back towards the drain.

“That’s when Guy realised there was two ducks in the drain. I rang my mum to see if they could bring some tools.

Guy noticed the ducks in the drain and couldn't leave them behind - Credit: Victoria Bradford

“So we had a van, a horse, a child and a pedestrian, Mr Judd who was out on a Sunday walk who Guy shouted at ‘He must come help us.’ on the side of the road.

“We were laying on our bellies trying to get these ducks out but the village turned into the M25.

Mr Judd reaching into the drain to get the ducklings out after the cover had been removed - Credit: Victoria Bradford

“I lifted the drain off and Mr Judd got the ducks out and then Guy and myself picked the ducks up and put them in the pond.”

The award ceremony will be held on September 30 at Peterborough Cathedral and with only four people up for each category, Guy's family waits in anticipation.

Guy has always loved animals, often found looking at bugs, wandering the horse fields or helping animals stuck in the fencing - Credit: Victoria Bradford

“He’s a kind boy, kind and loving. Just to get this far, to get nominated, to be interviewed. It’s amazing.

“Even if he doesn’t win, we had some trophies made for him so he won’t even know, he’s a winner all the time in my eyes, that might sound corny, but I do hope he does well."