Prolific criminal on early release from prison is jailed for overnight crime spree

PUBLISHED: 17:13 19 August 2020

Clumsy criminal Andrew Yallop, of Huntingdon lost his balance and fell onto a nearby car, touching it with his un-gloved hand, during an overnight crime spree in Chatteris. This is a custody photo of Yallop when he was jailed in 2014. Picture: POLICE

A clumsy criminal who was on early release from prison lost his balance and fell onto a nearby car, touching it with his ungloved hand, during an overnight crime spree in Chatteris.

Andrew Yallop, 27, was arrested at his home address in Saunders Close, Huntingdon, on Thursday morning (August 13) in connection with burglaries at three businesses in Chatteris the previous week.

Overnight on August 5 and 6, Yallop broke into Sharman Quinney estate agents in West Park Street and stole a camera bag, SD card and Canon camera all worth £455.

He then moved on to Upchurch Vehicle Services in Prospect Way where he kicked open a door. However, he lost his balance and fell onto a nearby car, touching it with his un-gloved hand.

Failing to gain entry to the garage, Yallop went on to New Vision fitness centre in Eastwood where he smashed the front doors and trashed the reception area before leaving empty handed.

PC Michelle Bax said: “The property stolen from Sharman Quinney was recovered in a bush near to New Vision fitness centre after CCTV captured the offender ditching it before making off.

“We identified the man as Yallop who was swiftly arrested for the crimes.”

Yallop was recalled to prison to serve the remainder of a previous sentence for burglary. In 2014 he was jailed for three-and-a-half-years for stealing a boat, tractor and caravan from properties across Fenland.

MORE: Prolific Fenland burglar who stole boat, tractor, caravan and more jailed

In the space of a few months he stole three vans, two outboard boat engines, a John Deere tractor, caravan, dinghy and syphoned diesel from properties in March, Elm and Wisbech.

He also helped himself to jewellery, televisions and cash from four homes in Norfolk.

Yallop was recalled to prison to serve the remainder of a previous sentence for burglary.

PC Bax added: “It is always disappointing to see when someone doesn’t learn from their previous actions, despite spending time in prison.

“For as long as Yallop continues to offend and not change his ways, we will continue to put him before the courts.”

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (August 14) where he admitted burglary including theft of items worth £455 from Sharman Quinney estate agent and two counts of burglary with intent to steal relating to the incidents at New Vision fitness centre and Upchurch Vehicle Services.

He was jailed for a total of 20 weeks and must pay a total of £955 compensation to the victims.

