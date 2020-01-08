Huge cannabis factory discovered inside house in Chatteris - estimated to be worth up to £250,000

Massive find by Cambs police of cannabis plants growing at a Chatteris house. Picture; FEN COPS Archant

Police seized cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £250,000 from a house in Chatteris today (Wednesday).

The well developed drugs factory was raided by officers from the neighbourhood and community action team.

A police spokesman said officers were acting on a warrant issued by a magistrate.

The illegal haul was taken out of the house, bagged up and carted off in a police van.

The spokesman said that within the house there were 110 "established cannabis plants and these were seized along with 393 younger plants".

He added: "Although such police activity usually attracts a great deal of online debate about the legal status of cannabis, this is a substantial amount of cannabis taken out of circulation.

"It will help us keep it out of the hands of children within the town."

Police often rely on neighbours to report suspicions of cannabis plant growing.

Indicators can be bright lights on 24 hours a day, frequent and varied visitors to the house, and often a strong smell of cannabis in the street.

One other tell tale sale is gardening equipment being taken into the property.

