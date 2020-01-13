Albanian man from Chatteris in court following seizure of cannabis plants with estimated street value up to £250,000

Massive find by Cambs police of cannabis plants growing at a Chatteris house. Picture; FEN COPS Archant

An Albanian man has appeared in court following the raid on a cannabis 'factory' operating out of a house in Chatteris.

Ervis Cira, 30, has been charged with production of a class B controlled drug. He appeared before Cambridgeshire magistrates where he was committed to Peterborough Crown Court for sentencing.

Police seized cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £250,000 from his home in Westbourne Road, Chatteris.

The house was raided by officers from the neighbourhood and community action team.

A spokesman said officers were acting on a warrant issued by a magistrate. The illegal haul was bagged up and carted off in a police van.

The spokesman said there were 110 "established cannabis plants and these were seized along with 393 younger plants".

He added: "Although such police activity usually attracts a great deal of online debate about the legal status of cannabis, this is a substantial amount of cannabis taken out of circulation."

Police often rely on neighbours to report suspicions of cannabis plant growing. Indicators can be bright lights on 24 hours a day and frequent visitors.