Advanced search

Albanian man from Chatteris in court following seizure of cannabis plants with estimated street value up to £250,000

PUBLISHED: 14:48 13 January 2020

Massive find by Cambs police of cannabis plants growing at a Chatteris house. Picture; FEN COPS

Massive find by Cambs police of cannabis plants growing at a Chatteris house. Picture; FEN COPS

Archant

An Albanian man has appeared in court following the raid on a cannabis 'factory' operating out of a house in Chatteris.

Massive find by Cambs police of cannabis plants growing at a Chatteris house. Picture; FEN COPS Massive find by Cambs police of cannabis plants growing at a Chatteris house. Picture; FEN COPS

Ervis Cira, 30, has been charged with production of a class B controlled drug. He appeared before Cambridgeshire magistrates where he was committed to Peterborough Crown Court for sentencing.

Police seized cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £250,000 from his home in Westbourne Road, Chatteris.

The house was raided by officers from the neighbourhood and community action team.

A spokesman said officers were acting on a warrant issued by a magistrate. The illegal haul was bagged up and carted off in a police van.

Massive find by Cambs police of cannabis plants growing at a Chatteris house. Picture; FEN COPS Massive find by Cambs police of cannabis plants growing at a Chatteris house. Picture; FEN COPS

The spokesman said there were 110 "established cannabis plants and these were seized along with 393 younger plants".

He added: "Although such police activity usually attracts a great deal of online debate about the legal status of cannabis, this is a substantial amount of cannabis taken out of circulation."

Police often rely on neighbours to report suspicions of cannabis plant growing. Indicators can be bright lights on 24 hours a day and frequent visitors.

Most Read

Inflata Nation! Cambridgeshire’s first inflatable theme park to finally open its doors after delay

Popular with celebs, this huge inflatable theme park is moving into the One Retail Park in Peterborough in November. Picture: SUPPLIED/INFLATANATION

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Four month ‘reprieve’ for village pub marquee to give time to resolve planning objections

Marquee at Three Pickerels, Mepal, is under threat from East Cambs Council planners, Councillors will decide if it goes or stays on January 8. Picture; THREE PICKERELS

Love Island bombshells Eve and Jess are twins from Cambridgeshire who studied at Cottenham Village College

Blonde bombshells! Eve and Jess Gale from Cambridgeshire join the Winter Love Island line-up in show shock. Picture: ITV Publicity/Love Island

Historic department store Beales of Wisbech at risk of collapse

Beales department store in Church Terrace, Wisbech, could be set to close as the company could be set to go into administration unless a buyer is found. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Most Read

Inflata Nation! Cambridgeshire’s first inflatable theme park to finally open its doors after delay

Popular with celebs, this huge inflatable theme park is moving into the One Retail Park in Peterborough in November. Picture: SUPPLIED/INFLATANATION

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Four month ‘reprieve’ for village pub marquee to give time to resolve planning objections

Marquee at Three Pickerels, Mepal, is under threat from East Cambs Council planners, Councillors will decide if it goes or stays on January 8. Picture; THREE PICKERELS

Love Island bombshells Eve and Jess are twins from Cambridgeshire who studied at Cottenham Village College

Blonde bombshells! Eve and Jess Gale from Cambridgeshire join the Winter Love Island line-up in show shock. Picture: ITV Publicity/Love Island

Historic department store Beales of Wisbech at risk of collapse

Beales department store in Church Terrace, Wisbech, could be set to close as the company could be set to go into administration unless a buyer is found. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Latest from the Cambs Times

Albanian man from Chatteris in court following seizure of cannabis plants with estimated street value up to £250,000

Massive find by Cambs police of cannabis plants growing at a Chatteris house. Picture; FEN COPS

CENTRAL QUIRK: Wisbech cafe’s Friends-themed makeover brings a slice of New York to the Fens

Sweet Retreat, on Market Square in Wisbech, has had a Friends-themed makeover. Owner Nicola Sewell is pictured with her sister in law Clare Foster and daughter Lauren. Two cafe regulars are also pictured on the red armchair. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Dangerous driver jailed after deliberately ramming a car with children inside

A dangerous driver who rammed a woman’s car at least four times with her children in the vehicle has been jailed. This is the damage that was caused to the car. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

How Cromwell Community College in Chatteris will look after £14.6 million expansion

This is how Cromwell Community College will look after its £14.6 million expansion by Morgan Sindall Construction. Picture: Supplied

Snooker: Perry puts out Ding in Dafabet Masters shock

Joe Perry during his match against Ding Junhui during day one of the 2020 Dafabet Masters at Alexandra Palace, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists