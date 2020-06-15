Advanced search

Man arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services called to ‘group causing disorder at caravan site’

PUBLISHED: 12:47 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 15 June 2020

Valentine Booth

Whittlesey man in his 20s arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services called to reports of a group causing disorder at a caravan site in Fenland Way, Chatteris on Sunday June 14.

A man was arrested on suspicion of assault after police officers, paramedic crews, two emergency response units and an air ambulance team were called to reports of a group causing disorder at a caravan site in Chatteris.

Police were called to Fenland Way at 9.53am yesterday (Sunday June 14) to reports of a group causing disorder at a caravan site in Fenland Way.

One man, aged in his 30s, suffered minor injuries and damage was caused to a caravan and a van.

A man in his 20s from Whittlesey was arrested on suspicion of assault.

He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Several police cars were spotted parked at the front of Applegreen garage while an air ambulance landed on the field opposite Jack’s supermarket.

