Man arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services called to ‘group causing disorder at caravan site’

Whittlesey man in his 20s arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services called to reports of a group causing disorder at a caravan site in Fenland Way, Chatteris on Sunday June 14. Picture: VALENTINE BOOTH Archant

A man was arrested on suspicion of assault after police officers, paramedic crews, two emergency response units and an air ambulance team were called to reports of a group causing disorder at a caravan site in Chatteris.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Whittlesey man in his 20s arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services called to reports of a group causing disorder at a caravan site in Fenland Way, Chatteris on Sunday June 14. Picture: VALENTINE BOOTH Whittlesey man in his 20s arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services called to reports of a group causing disorder at a caravan site in Fenland Way, Chatteris on Sunday June 14. Picture: VALENTINE BOOTH

Police were called to Fenland Way at 9.53am yesterday (Sunday June 14) to reports of a group causing disorder at a caravan site in Fenland Way.

You may also want to watch:

One man, aged in his 30s, suffered minor injuries and damage was caused to a caravan and a van.

A man in his 20s from Whittlesey was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Whittlesey man in his 20s arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services called to reports of a group causing disorder at a caravan site in Fenland Way, Chatteris on Sunday June 14. Picture: VALENTINE BOOTH Whittlesey man in his 20s arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services called to reports of a group causing disorder at a caravan site in Fenland Way, Chatteris on Sunday June 14. Picture: VALENTINE BOOTH

He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Several police cars were spotted parked at the front of Applegreen garage while an air ambulance landed on the field opposite Jack’s supermarket.