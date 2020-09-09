Air ambulance lands near school after man in his 60s suffers cardiac arrest

Air ambulance lands near Cromwell Community College in Chatteris after man in his 60s suffers cardiac arrest. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW Archant

An air ambulance landed near Cromwell Community College in Chatteris this morning after a man in his 60s suffered a cardiac arrest.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Police and a Magpas crew were called to Wenny Road at just after 10am by the ambulance service.

A local resident said on social media: “I was in the rec when the air ambulance landed, and was told there was an elderly guy who’d passed out around where the bungalows are at the rec entrance on Wenny Road.”