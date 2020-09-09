Advanced search

Air ambulance lands near school after man in his 60s suffers cardiac arrest

PUBLISHED: 11:16 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:16 09 September 2020

Air ambulance lands near Cromwell Community College in Chatteris after man in his 60s suffers cardiac arrest. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Air ambulance lands near Cromwell Community College in Chatteris after man in his 60s suffers cardiac arrest. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Archant

An air ambulance landed near Cromwell Community College in Chatteris this morning after a man in his 60s suffered a cardiac arrest.

You may also want to watch:

Police and a Magpas crew were called to Wenny Road at just after 10am by the ambulance service.

A local resident said on social media: “I was in the rec when the air ambulance landed, and was told there was an elderly guy who’d passed out around where the bungalows are at the rec entrance on Wenny Road.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Shocking pictures from A47 crash in Fens which left woman in ‘serious condition’

The serious collision on the A47 at South Brink between Wisbech and Guyhirn on September 8 involving a car and HGV. Picture: Terry Harris

Driver rushed to hospital in ‘serious condition’ following major crash on A47

The A47 between Rings End and Wisbech will remain closed for a several hours following a major collision between a car and lorry. Picture: Archant/File

Newly-opened B&R Restaurant is the place to go for fine dining in Fenland

Despite their wedding and events company B&R Dining coming to a standstill as a result of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, Denise and Peter Mcaleese have opened the doors to their own restaurant - which is located at 210 Station Road, March. Picture: HANNAH MARIE DANIEL

‘Dangerous’ inmate attacks prison officer after being refused to collect medication in flip flops

Jamie Richards (left) had his prison sentence extended following an attack on a prison officer at HMP Whitemoor after he was refused to collect medication. Picture: POLICE WALES/PA IMAGES

Wisbech Conservatives explain the reasons why town’s mayor - publican Aigars Balsevics -is temporarily stepping aside

Wisbech town council held its annual meeting and mayor making via Zoom in May and it was streamed on YouTube. Cllr Aigars Balsevics, who earlier had been to the council chamber to be robed, was elected mayor

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Shocking pictures from A47 crash in Fens which left woman in ‘serious condition’

The serious collision on the A47 at South Brink between Wisbech and Guyhirn on September 8 involving a car and HGV. Picture: Terry Harris

Driver rushed to hospital in ‘serious condition’ following major crash on A47

The A47 between Rings End and Wisbech will remain closed for a several hours following a major collision between a car and lorry. Picture: Archant/File

Newly-opened B&R Restaurant is the place to go for fine dining in Fenland

Despite their wedding and events company B&R Dining coming to a standstill as a result of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, Denise and Peter Mcaleese have opened the doors to their own restaurant - which is located at 210 Station Road, March. Picture: HANNAH MARIE DANIEL

‘Dangerous’ inmate attacks prison officer after being refused to collect medication in flip flops

Jamie Richards (left) had his prison sentence extended following an attack on a prison officer at HMP Whitemoor after he was refused to collect medication. Picture: POLICE WALES/PA IMAGES

Wisbech Conservatives explain the reasons why town’s mayor - publican Aigars Balsevics -is temporarily stepping aside

Wisbech town council held its annual meeting and mayor making via Zoom in May and it was streamed on YouTube. Cllr Aigars Balsevics, who earlier had been to the council chamber to be robed, was elected mayor

Latest from the Cambs Times

New era begins at Cromwell Community College in Chatteris as reception pupils attend for first time

Cromwell Community College in Chatteris welcomed reception pupils to the school for the first time. Picture: CROMWELL COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Air ambulance lands near school after man in his 60s suffers cardiac arrest

Air ambulance lands near Cromwell Community College in Chatteris after man in his 60s suffers cardiac arrest. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Knowles Transport launch internal investigation after A47 crash which left driver uninjured

Knowles Transport have launched an internal investigation after one of their drivers was involved in a crash on the A47 at Wisbech on September 8. Picture: Terry Harris

£3.16m secured for new training school at Stainless Metalcraft

Stainless Metalcraft has secured a £3.16 million grant from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority Local Growth Fund to develop a vocational training school on the company's Chatteris site. Pictures: Stainless Metalcraft

£500 funding boost for FACT thanks to Tesco who have ‘supported us every day throughout the pandemic’

FACT have received a £500 donation from Tesco March to go towards their expenses of supporting the community following the pandemic. Picture: NICHOLA CHRISTY/FACT