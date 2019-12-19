Panto brings festive cheer to Chatteris care home

Oh yes they did impress residents - an annual care home pantomime brought lots of laughs in Chatteris.

The Gables also had a visit from The Cambs Friendly Bikers Group who each year carry out a mince pie run visiting care homes across Cambridgeshire.Pictures: LORNA JONES The Gables also had a visit from The Cambs Friendly Bikers Group who each year carry out a mince pie run visiting care homes across Cambridgeshire.Pictures: LORNA JONES

The staff at The Gables donned their frilly costumes, wigs and extravagant make up to stage Aladdin.

"There were lots of laughs and forgotten lines," said Lorna Jones, activities coordinator.

"It was a great afternoon with residents and families saying how much they enjoyed it.

"We always had a very successful Christmas Fair with lots of visitors on Christmas Jumper Day."

Crafts and homemade bakes were on offer at the festive fair which welcomed resident's family and friends.

There was also a visit from The Cambs Friendly Bikers Group who each year carry out a mince pie run visiting care homes across Cambridgeshire.

The bikers also brought biscuits and were keen to have a chat with residents and share stories of Christmastimes from the past.

The Gables provides care for up to 49 residents.

