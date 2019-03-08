Chatteris care home voted top 20 in East of England by residents and staff

A care home in Chatteris is rated one of the top 20 in the East of England by residents and their families.

The Gables has received an award from a leading care home guide based on reviews on more than 1,600 homes in the region.

The home received a positive feedback in a range of areas including overall standard, facilities, care, cleanliness, dignity, food and staff.

The award is based on reviews of the care home written by their residents, as well as their friends and relatives.

Julie Tyler, manager of The Gables, said: “The Gables is thrilled to receive the top 20 award from carehome.co.uk for the second year running.

“This is a huge achievement for all of the staff at the home and demonstrates the level of team work, commitment and care offered to the residents.

“I am so proud of The Gables Care Home acting an ambassador for the Black Swan Care Group as I feel it truly represents the overarching ethos of the group as a whole.

“We love the work we do here and truly believe in the saying, our residents do not live in our workplace, we work in their home.”

The review score, as of February 28 2019, was calculated using a combination of the number of reviews, the average of each of the ratings and the size of the care home.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said: “It is only the residents and their families and friends who can give a real insight into what a care home is like, which is why we use their reviews to find the best care homes in the UK.

“The Gables has proved they provide a high standard of care and we would like to congratulate them on being a Top 20 care home in East of England.

“It is a huge achievement to be recognised for being a top rated care home by the people receiving the care.

“The reviews on carehome.co.uk reveal that many care homes are filled with warmth and laughter, where staff do their utmost to ensure residents continue to live life to the full and are treated with dignity and respect.”